Nonprofit to Host Shoe Drive at Paul Revere Middle School

Photo: Getty Images

Soles4good, a Non-profit Organization Co-founded by Amaan Furniturewala and Alec Katz, Is Collecting Slightly Used Shoes Through May 5th in Front of Paul Revere Middle School.

Soles4Good, a non-profit organization co-founded by Amaan Furniturewala and Alec Katz, is collecting slightly used shoes through May 5th in front of Paul Revere Middle School, located at 1450 Allenford Avenue. 

The mission of the organization is to provide struggling women in El Salvador with a basic micro-business education and used shoes to build a sustainable future for themselves and their communities.

Since its establishment in 2018, Soles4Good has collected and shipped over 15,000 pairs of shoes to El Salvador and Senegal, which have helped start 13 micro-businesses. Students from various schools, such as Palisades High, Paul Revere, Harvard-Westlake, Warner, and Crescent Valley, have continued to support the mission of the organization.

Donated shoes are collected through individuals, shoe-drives, and footwear companies and then shipped to El Salvador. Motivated women are selected and provided with access to the shoes they need to start their own business. These women are then educated in basic business and math skills to help them run a successful enterprise.

By selling shoes, the women are able to generate sufficient income to support their families and reinvest back into their business. To learn more about Soles4Good, donate or get involved, please visit their website at soles4good.org or their Instagram page @soles4good. 

For any inquiries, feel free to email the organization at info@soles4good.org.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Instagram: @souljaboy
News

West LA Resident and Rapper Soulja Boy Found Liable in Kidnapping

May 2, 2023

Read more
May 2, 2023

Rapper Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, 32, has been found liable by a Santa Monica Superior...
Food & Drink, News, Video

Food Banks Brace for ‘Hunger Cliff’ After Reduction of CalFresh Benefits

May 1, 2023

Read more
May 1, 2023

Covid-19 emergency CalFresh benefit allotments stopped for 1.5 Million residents in April. Hear how food banks and local recipients are...

Photo: TheMLS.com
News, Real Estate

“Le Chateau Miramar” provides ocean views for almost $8 million

May 1, 2023

Read more
May 1, 2023

Le Chateau Miramar, a $7.95 million Pacific Palisades home less than three miles from Castle Rock Beach, is up for...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Rent cap provision cut from tenant protection law

May 1, 2023

Read more
May 1, 2023

The Senate Judiciary Committee held a recent hearing and voted 9-2 to advance SB 567. However, that move was contingent...

Photo: Getty Images
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles rents declined during March

May 1, 2023

Read more
May 1, 2023

Median rents in the Los Angeles market saw a decline of .8% during March compared with the same time period...

Photo: Getty Images
Crime, News

Former UCLA Gynecologist Sentenced to 11 Years for Sexual Misconduct

April 28, 2023

Read more
April 28, 2023

James Heaps Worked at the UCLA Student Health Center and UCLA Medical Center Where Women Have Alleged He Assaulted Them....

Photo: Instagram: @chanticleersf
events, News

Vocal Ensemble To Perform Eclectic Concert in Palisades

April 28, 2023

Read more
April 28, 2023

Chanticleer Will Perform at St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church With Multiple Musical Arrangements. By Zach Armstrong A Grammy Award-winning vocal ensemble...

Photo: Courtesy: Traci Park
News

Traci Park Demands Clarity in Homelessness Program

April 28, 2023

Read more
April 28, 2023

Traci Park Requested That The CARE Court Program Has a Well-Defined Timeline and That The City Is Ready To Execute...

Photo: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department
Crime, News

Santa Monica To Pay $122M in Sexual Abuse Settlement Against Former Employee

April 27, 2023

Read more
April 27, 2023

Eric Uller Allegedly Abused Young Boys Over a Multi-Decade Period Starting in the Late 1980s. By Zach Armstrong The Santa...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

KCRW and Fowler Museum Team Up for the PieFest 2023

April 27, 2023

Read more
April 27, 2023

Join the fun for a day of music, demos, and hundreds of pies at the Royce Quad at UCLA.  Pie...

Photo: Instagram (https://www.instagram.com/doshombres/ )
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Hotel Casa del Mar with your friends and Dos Hombres Mezcal!

April 26, 2023

Read more
April 26, 2023

Latin Beats, Light Bites, and Smooth Mezcal With an Ocean View Await at Hotel Casa Del Mar Cinco de Mayo...

Photo: Tonelson
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Qué Padre To Celebrate Cinco de Mayo Will Tequila Tastings, Mexican Menu

April 26, 2023

Read more
April 26, 2023

The May 5 Celebration Will Include Chef Isaias Peña’s Full Modern Mexican Menu and Tastings From the Smoke Label Tequila...

Photo: Justin Bettman
Life and Arts, News, Reviews

Elizabeth McGovern Lights Up The Stage in “Ava – The Secret Conversations”

April 26, 2023

Read more
April 26, 2023

Play About Legendary Screen Star Runs Until May 14 At The Geffen Playhouse By Beverly Cohn Ava Gardner, born Ava...

Photo: Facebook
News, Upbeat Beat

Injured Hiker Rescued by LAFD Helicopter on Josepho Spur Trail

April 26, 2023

Read more
April 26, 2023

64-Year-Old Hiker Needed Assistance West of Murphy Ranch Stables The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) responded with a ground and...

Photo: Facebook
News

Don’t Miss Your Last Chance to Experience CORTEO by Cirque du Soleil!

April 25, 2023

Read more
April 25, 2023

The Show’s Run At The Microsoft Theater Ends On April 30  Time is running out for fans of CORTEO by...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR