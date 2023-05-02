Nonprofit to Host Shoe Drive at Paul Revere Middle School

Soles4good, a Non-profit Organization Co-founded by Amaan Furniturewala and Alec Katz, Is Collecting Slightly Used Shoes Through May 5th in Front of Paul Revere Middle School.

Soles4Good, a non-profit organization co-founded by Amaan Furniturewala and Alec Katz, is collecting slightly used shoes through May 5th in front of Paul Revere Middle School, located at 1450 Allenford Avenue.

The mission of the organization is to provide struggling women in El Salvador with a basic micro-business education and used shoes to build a sustainable future for themselves and their communities.

Since its establishment in 2018, Soles4Good has collected and shipped over 15,000 pairs of shoes to El Salvador and Senegal, which have helped start 13 micro-businesses. Students from various schools, such as Palisades High, Paul Revere, Harvard-Westlake, Warner, and Crescent Valley, have continued to support the mission of the organization.

Donated shoes are collected through individuals, shoe-drives, and footwear companies and then shipped to El Salvador. Motivated women are selected and provided with access to the shoes they need to start their own business. These women are then educated in basic business and math skills to help them run a successful enterprise.

By selling shoes, the women are able to generate sufficient income to support their families and reinvest back into their business. To learn more about Soles4Good, donate or get involved, please visit their website at soles4good.org or their Instagram page @soles4good.

For any inquiries, feel free to email the organization at info@soles4good.org.