Nonviolent Communication Workshop Coming to Temescal Park

The event presents an opportunity to delve into the art of conscious communication

On Saturday, Feb. 10, from 2 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., a unique 2.5-hour Nonviolent Communication mini workshop will unfold at Temescal Gateway Park in Pacific Palisades, offering an immersive experience amidst nature.

This meetup will be facilitated by Sage Knight, a seasoned NVC Trainer and Group Organizer. Aimed at both beginners and experienced NVC practitioners, the event presents an opportunity to delve into the art of conscious communication.

NVC, a method developed by Marshall Rosenberg, focuses on compassionate communication, fostering understanding, and creating connection. Participants will have the chance to deepen their grasp of this approach, learn and practice in a supportive environment, and connect with a community that values conscious communication.

Registration is required, with participants encouraged to Venmo an amount between $12 to $25 to @Sage-Knight-1 or contact Sage directly for alternative arrangements.

During the meetup, the agenda includes:

Opening circle for introductions and individual requests. Sage Knight working with individuals using NVC principles, often including role-playing scenarios. Sharing from group members about insights gained from the work. Closing circle for reflections on the session.

For more information, go to https://www.meetup.com/los-angeles-compassionate-communication-nvc-meetup-group/events/298809437/