Now Enrolling: St. Matthew’s Summer Enrichment Program

Discover the magic of St. Matthew’s Parish School through their Summer Enrichment Program, offering a timeless summer camp experience infused with interactive sessions in Science, Language Arts, Mathematics, Dramatic Arts & Visual Arts, tailored for Preschool through 7th Grade.

The program, offered in 2 two-week sessions, is open to current St. Matthew’s students as well as to the public with activities centered around meaningful, seasonal themes – all taught by experienced St. Matthew’s School teachers, who creatively and dynamically engage with students. 

The program, created over 30 years ago, is a fun, engaging blend of enrichment and hands-on learning that provides children an opportunity to participate in exciting, thematic activities. The smaller student-teacher ratios during the summer enhance children’s enjoyment and growth and encourages the children to explore, discover, learn, and have fun.

“Summer Enrichment provides a unique opportunity for both students and teachers to unleash even more creativity with the curriculum. It’s a time when innovative approaches to learning flourish, inspiring new discoveries and fostering a deeper love for education,” said Jimmy Cinnamo, the St. Matthew’s Kindergarten teacher and Director of Summer Enrichment.

Before becoming the director, Mr. Cinnamo taught second grade during the summers and fell in love with the project-based programming that ignited students’ imaginations and allowed teachers the freedom to explore dynamic ways of teaching.

“Now I work with the teachers on an administrative level, striving to continually improve the program for our students, our families, and our teachers, who have worked hard over the school year and come back in the summer to dedicate their energy, heart, and soul to the students,” Mr. Cinnamo said. “I’m so proud of everything we do here.”

In addition to immersive summer learning in an interactive environment, students enrolled in Summer Enrichment enjoy refreshing breaks from the summer heat several times a week with regular swimming sessions in St. Matthew’s beautiful pool. 

Other program highlights feature engaging opportunities, including Grades 3-7 creating a Star Wars-inspired fantasy world as well as attending workshops inspired by the Harry Potter series. In the Theatre Zone, students delve into improvisation, scene study, set and costume design, and choreography, culminating in an exhilarating performance. This summer, the students will perform productions of “Annie” and “Finding Nemo.” 

Taking full advantage of the School’s beautiful park-like setting, Summer Enrichment is an excellent way to continue learning over the summer break and creates memories that students will cherish for years to come. 

For more information about the Summer Enrichment Program, visit stmatthewsschool.com/summerenrichment.

