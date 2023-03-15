NPS Launches Public Comment Period on Plan to Make Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area More Accessible for Visitors with Disabilities

A handicapped parking sign at Rancho Sierra Vista with Boney Mountain in the background. Photo: NPS / Ana Beatriz Cholo.

Comment period open until end of the month

The National Park Service (NPS) has launched a 30-day public comment period on a plan to make the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area more accessible for visitors with disabilities. 

The Accessibility Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan includes findings from the self-evaluation process, as well as a plan outlining how accessibility can be improved in the park. It was developed by a team of NPS professionals including planning, design, construction, interpretive, resource, visitor safety, maintenance and accessibility specialists. The plan also includes site plans, photographs and specific actions for identified park areas.

The evaluation identified barriers to accessibility for people with disabilities and areas that can be improved across physical assets and facilities as well as programming and digital resources at SAMO. The goals of the plan are to document existing barriers to accessibility; provide an effective approach for upgrading facilities; instill a culture around creating universal access; and use this plan as a guide to obtain funding for projects designed to improve accessibility at SAMO.

The NPS is seeking input from members of the public on their draft plan. To review it and submit comments electronically click on “Document List” or “Open for Comment” in the left banner on their website before March 30th. Your feedback will help ensure Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area remains accessible to all visitors.

According to the NPS, all recommended actions will be subject to funding, consultation with other agencies and associated Tribes, and compliance with federal laws, such as the National Environmental Policy Act.

in News
Related Posts
News

Malibu Library Speaker Series Continues With Dr. Ian Jukes Discussing How We Can Transform Education to Keep up With the Digital Era

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

Event set for Tuesday, March 21, 7:00 PM at the Malibu Library.   The 2023 Malibu Library Speaker Series continues with...
News, Upbeat Beat

Parents Raise $75K at Paul Revere Charter Middle School’s Annual Auction & Gala

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

More than 120 attendees come out for March 4 event Parents showed their support for the Paul Revere Charter Middle...

Photo: NPS.
News

Mountain Lion P-22 Buried in the Santa Monica Mountains Tribal Ceremony

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

March 4 burial for Southern California’s most famous mountain lion at an undisclosed location in the Santa Monica Mountains On...
News

LAPD Data Shows Record Number of Identity Theft Reports in 2022

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

LAPD data shows 130 percent increase in identity theft in City of Los Angeles In 2022, the City of Los...
Crime, News

Pacific Palisades Crime Update

March 14, 2023

Read more
March 14, 2023

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin Thank you to the Palisades community for being so vigilant and helping...

ARTEMIS humanoid robot kicking a soccer ball. Photo: RoMeLa at UCLA.
News

World’s Fastest Walking Humanoid Robot Developed at UCLA

March 13, 2023

Read more
March 13, 2023

During testing in the lab, ARTEMIS has broken records by walking 2.1 meters per second—believed to be the fastest speed...

Photo: Compass
News, Real Estate

Television Producer Marcy Carsey Lists Pacific Palisades Estate for $4.3M

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

The estate comes with five bedrooms and five bathrooms within 3,100 square feet and was built in the 1980s By...

Photo: Westside Estate Agency
News, Real Estate

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Set Their Eyes on a $28M Mansion Owned by the Milken Family in Pacific Palisades

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

By Dolores Quintana It looks like, after a false start, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck might have finally found the...
News, Real Estate

Lawsuit Seeks to Overturn Two Recently Passed Renter Protection Ordinances in LA

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

The AAGLA’s lawsuit seeks to overturn Ordinance No. 1877764 and Ordinance No. 187763 The Apartment Association of Greater Los Angeles...
News

City of Malibu Will Begin Hybrid Remote and In-Person City Council Meetings

March 10, 2023

Read more
March 10, 2023

March 27 start date for return of in-person City Council meetings The Malibu City Council voted on January 23, 2023...

Photo: Flickr (Jason Lawrence)
News

TikTok Social Media Challenge Prompts Hyundai and Kia to Take Action Against Car Thefts

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Kia and Hyundai vehicles have become a major target for car theft in Los Angeles, with a 7 percent increase...
Crime, News

Pacific Palisades Crime Update

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council LAPD Senior Lead Officer, Brian Espin reported on an attempted rape at Will...

An LAFD Air Ambulance Team lifts a distressed/injured hiker to safety in the past. Photo: LAFD.
News

LAFD Rescues Injured 67-Year-Old Hiker From Remote Pacific Palisades Trail

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Woman airlifted to hospital in fair condition following Thursday rescue LAFD crews rescued an injured hiker from remote trail area...
News

LA County Facilities to Display Progress Pride Flag During June Celebrations

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

Flags will be flown at Los Angeles County facilities where American and California flags are flown each year ​​Los Angeles...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

ROCA Pizza Brings Square Slices to Palisades Village

March 9, 2023

Read more
March 9, 2023

New pizzeria concept from CPK now open  By Dolores Quintana ROCA Pizza, a new venture by California Pizza Kitchen co-founder...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR