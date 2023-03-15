NPS Launches Public Comment Period on Plan to Make Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area More Accessible for Visitors with Disabilities

Comment period open until end of the month

The National Park Service (NPS) has launched a 30-day public comment period on a plan to make the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area more accessible for visitors with disabilities.

The Accessibility Self-Evaluation and Transition Plan includes findings from the self-evaluation process, as well as a plan outlining how accessibility can be improved in the park. It was developed by a team of NPS professionals including planning, design, construction, interpretive, resource, visitor safety, maintenance and accessibility specialists. The plan also includes site plans, photographs and specific actions for identified park areas.

The evaluation identified barriers to accessibility for people with disabilities and areas that can be improved across physical assets and facilities as well as programming and digital resources at SAMO. The goals of the plan are to document existing barriers to accessibility; provide an effective approach for upgrading facilities; instill a culture around creating universal access; and use this plan as a guide to obtain funding for projects designed to improve accessibility at SAMO.

The NPS is seeking input from members of the public on their draft plan. To review it and submit comments electronically click on “Document List” or “Open for Comment” in the left banner on their website before March 30th. Your feedback will help ensure Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area remains accessible to all visitors.

According to the NPS, all recommended actions will be subject to funding, consultation with other agencies and associated Tribes, and compliance with federal laws, such as the National Environmental Policy Act.