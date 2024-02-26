Ocean Park Triplex Hits Market Again After 36 Years at $1.6M

The property presents an enticing opportunity for owner-users or developers

For the first time in over 36 years, this triplex, constructed in 1923 and nestled in Santa Monica’s Ocean Park neighborhood, is now available for purchase. Situated blocks from Main Street and the beach, this property presents an enticing opportunity for owner-users or developers.

Comprising three units and two individual one-car garages, the triplex features side-by-side studio/1 bath apartment units in the front and a standalone studio/1 bath apartment in the rear, all with individual electric meters.

For more information, go to https://www.realtor.com/realestateandhomes-detail/2535-6th-St_Santa-Monica_CA_90405_M13704-07149?from=srp-list-card