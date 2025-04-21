One Arrested, One Suspect at Large in Santa Monica Ocean Front Walk Stabbing

Photo: SMPD

Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Peter Zamfirov at (310) 458-8398

Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another in connection with an early morning stabbing that left two people injured on Ocean Front Walk over the weekend.

The incident occurred around 2:26 a.m. Saturday in the 1700 block of Ocean Front Walk, according to the Santa Monica Police Department. Officers responded within two minutes of receiving a report of a stabbing and found a man and a woman, both from Northridge, suffering from stab wounds.

The male victim sustained multiple stab wounds to the upper torso and was transported to a local hospital in critical but stable condition. The female victim was also taken to the hospital for treatment and has since been released.

Witnesses told police that two suspects fled the scene on foot, heading south. One of the suspects, identified as Ivan Angel Plancarte, 20, of San Gabriel, was arrested Monday and charged with attempted murder. He is being held on $1 million bail and is scheduled to appear in court on April 23.

The second suspect, described as a Hispanic male with a thin build wearing a grey sweater and a blue bandana or face covering, remains at large. Authorities say he should be considered dangerous.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is urged to contact Detective Peter Zamfirov at (310) 458-8398, Detective Sergeant Alfonso Lozano at (310) 458-8774, or the SMPD Watch Commander at (310) 458-8427.

in Hard, News
Related Posts
Photo: Google Street View
Hard, News

Revote Planned for Malibu School District Split

April 22, 2025

Read more
April 22, 2025

Committee’s Initial Rejection of Malibu’s Petition Faces Procedural Challenge A Los Angeles County committee narrowly voted to reject a proposal...

Photo: LA County Assessor Jeff Prang. Photo: Official
News, Upbeat

Disaster Relief Fair to Offer Resources for Homeowners Affected by Wildfires

April 22, 2025

Read more
April 22, 2025

The event will feature representatives from various city and county departments, including experts on property ownership, tax assistance, and disaster...
News

Cali Camp Welcomes Los Angeles Campers

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

By Susan Payne Roam streams, meadows and oak trees in the heart of rock-lined Topanga Canyon this summer at Cali...
News, Upbeat

Building Permit Fees to be Waived for Palisades Fire Victims, Mayor Announces

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

The waived fees and new initiatives build on emergency orders designed to unlock innovation and prioritize getting residents back home...
News, Video

(Video) Palisades Residents Reunite Months After Wildfires at ‘Rooted in Resilience’ Event

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

Three Months After the Devastating Wildfires, Palisadians Reconnected at Clover Park for a Day of Music, Games, Food and More...

Photo: MLS.com
News, Real Estate

Affordable Housing Complex Proposed to Replace 1940s Mar Vista Fourplex

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

Plans call for the demolition of the four-unit structure, which was reportedly sold in November for $1.9 million A 1940s-era...
Hard, News

LADWP Cites 114-Year-Old Court Ruling to Defend Against Lawsuits Over Pacific Palisades Fire

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

The legal strategy comes in response to a growing wave of lawsuits that claim LADWP’s alleged mismanagement contributed to the...

Photo: Getty
Hard, News

Siblings Stabbed on Santa Monica Beach

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

The stabbing comes amid heightened concerns over nighttime safety at Santa Monica State Beach A brother and sister were hospitalized...
News

Registration is Open for Harvard-Westlake Summer Programs

April 21, 2025

Read more
April 21, 2025

By Susan Payne Summer programs at Harvard-Westlake are open for registration.  Participants can experience renowned programs in academics, visual arts,...
News, Upbeat

Input Sought on Future of Santa Monica Airport as Planning Enters Key Phase

April 18, 2025

Read more
April 18, 2025

The final phase of the planning process is expected to conclude in late 2025 The City of Santa Monica is...

Photo: Instagram: @shop12thtribe
News, Upbeat

LA Women’s Fashion Brand Opens New Store on Abbot Kinney

April 18, 2025

Read more
April 18, 2025

The Venice opening follows the success of the brand’s first permanent store, which debuted in 2023 in the Arts District...
News, Video

(Video) Malibu Discovery Party at Santa Monica Place

April 18, 2025

Read more
April 18, 2025

Desserts by Copenhagen Bakery. North Italia Restaurant. Rosenthal Winery. Bristol Farms. Beautiful Sea Creatures. Chrysalis. Desserts by Copenhagen Bakery. North...

Photo: City of Los Angeles
News, Upbeat

Debris Cleared from Palisades Library in Six Days: Mayor Bass

April 17, 2025

Read more
April 17, 2025

The library, along with the nearby Recreation Center and playground, were prioritized in the city’s debris removal operation The site...

Photo: Caltrans
Hard, News

Overnight Closures Set for PCH Near Corral Canyon for Construction Shift

April 17, 2025

Read more
April 17, 2025

This marks the final phase of a broader project that includes repairing or replacing 12 drainage culverts Overnight lane closures...
Hard, News

Santa Monica Police Identify Dog Owner in Fatal Poodle Attack

April 17, 2025

Read more
April 17, 2025

Authorities released surveillance footage of the man walking the dog and asked the public for assistance Police have identified the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR