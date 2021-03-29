One Person Rescued After Pacific Palisades Water Main Breaks

LAFD crews on the scene of a water main break in Pacific Palisades Sunday night. Photo:Citizen App.

Water main bursts at Sunset Boulevard apartment Sunday night

By Sam Catanzaro

Firefighters rescued one person after a water main broke in Pacific Palisades Sunday evening.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident was reported around 7:53 p.m. Sunday after a water main broke and “a large volume of water threatened several apartment buildings.”

“Firefighters did everything they could to control the flow and reduce damage,” the LAFD added.

During the early stages of the incident, there were reports of someone in distress in the water, according to the LAFD who says they rescued one person from the water, who was uninjured. In addition, LA County Lifeguards assisted with searching the deep water in a below-grade parking level to make sure no one was stranded in a submerged vehicle.

Only one of the apartment buildings has reported damage at this point, according to the LAFD.

Rather than evacuating residents, firefighters made the decision to shelter in place, as the parking garage was the most affected area.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

