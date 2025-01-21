Oregon Residents Arrested for Impersonating Firefighters in Palisades Fire Zone

When deputies stopped the a truck, they found occupants claiming to represent the “Roaring River Fire Department”

Authorities arrested two Oregon residents on Saturday for allegedly impersonating firefighters in the area of the Palisades Fire, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies with the department’s Major Crimes Bureau were contacted after an LAPD patrol unit, driving through the fire zone with fire personnel, spotted a fire truck that appeared suspicious. The vehicle, which attempted to access an evacuation zone, did not belong to a recognized fire agency, officials said.

When deputies stopped the truck, they found two occupants dressed in firefighter turnout gear, claiming to represent the “Roaring River Fire Department,” which investigators later determined to be a fictitious organization. The truck had reportedly been purchased at an auction, and the suspects were wearing CAL-Fire t-shirts underneath their gear, along with helmets and radios.

The suspects, identified as Dustin Nehl, 31, and Jennifer Nehl, 44, admitted to being in the evacuation zone the previous day. Both were arrested on charges of impersonating a firefighter and entering a restricted evacuation area. The vehicle was impounded.

Authorities revealed that Dustin Nehl has a criminal history in Oregon, including charges of arson and criminal mischief. Neither suspect has a criminal record in California.

The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office for potential filing of charges on Tuesday, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Department released photos of the impounded truck and recovered gear.

Anyone with information about this case is encouraged to contact the Major Crimes Bureau at 562-946-7893. Anonymous tips can be submitted through L.A. Crime Stoppers by calling 800-222-TIPS (8477).