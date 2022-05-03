Outdoor Concert Series ‘Off the 405’ Returns to the Getty Center

Photo: getty.edu

Featured artists include Zsela, Bartees Strange, Los Retros, Hand Habits, and Standing on the Corner

Returning for the first time since 2019, Getty’s free concert series Off the 405 is back with an impressive lineup, kicking off May 21 and running through August 27.

Featured artists include Zsela, Bartees Strange, Los Retros, Hand Habits, and Standing on the Corner.

Concerts take place from 6 to 9pm and attendees are welcome to arrive early, explore the Getty Center’s current exhibitions, bring a picnic, or purchase food and beverages onsite before the show begins. 

Since 2009, Off the 405 has brought some of today’s most exciting music artists to the Getty Center for memorable experiences amid stunning architecture and breathtaking sunset views. Past performers include Moses Sumney, Allah-Las, Cate Le Bon, L’Rain, Chicano Batman, and Thundercat, among others.

The Getty Center is also reinstating Saturday evening hours on June 18, in time for the second Off the 405 concert, featuring Bartees Strange. For the first time since 2020, the Center will stay open on Saturdays until 8pm, and the Restaurant will take dinner reservations. It’s also a great opportunity to take advantage of Pay Once, Park Twice where visitors can hop from one Getty location to another in one day, using the same parking ticket. 

Getty Center parking is $20, or $15 after 3pm and $10 after 6pm.

Saturday, May 21—Zsela
Pronounced ZHAY-lah, singer-songwriter Zsela first turned heads with the vast range of her deep, mesmerizing voice in the molten and moody single “Noise,” released in 2019. Known for taking her absolute time with careful songwriting and recording, Zsela worked with renowned producer Daniel Aged (Frank Ocean, Kelela) to craft her debut EP, “Ache of Victory,” featuring idiosyncratic pop that blends intimate virtuosity with an aesthetic edge leading to her first tour supporting Cat Power and a string of unique performances at MoMA PS1, the Whitney Museum, Black Rabbit Rose magic bar, Joes Pub and more. Accompanied by DJ Slauson Malone 1, Zsela’s captivating voice marks the return of live outdoor music to the sunset-lit atmosphere of Getty’s courtyard stage.

Saturday, June 18—Bartees Strange
Next up in the series is Bartees Strange, an English-born and D.C.-based producer and songwriter whose music is described as akin to Bloc Party, featuring a lively mix of indie rock, hip hop, and jazz. Named an Artist to Watch by Stereogum in 2020, Strange will perform with a full rock band that will energize crowds with songs from forthcoming album “Farm To Table.”

Saturday, July 9—Los Retros
Los Retros, aka Mauri Tapia, grew up in Oxnard, CA, and has been making music since his early teens, playing every instrument on his recordings. Tracing his musical inspirations to both American and Latin American left-field pop and soft-rock groups from the 70s and 80s, Los Retros is an homage to Chilean pop band Los Ángeles Negros. Los Retros will perform songs from his latest album “Looking Back.”

Saturday, July 23—Hand Habits
Los Angeles-based indie-folk band Hand Habits will take the stage with energizing new-wave beats and harmonic vocals by solo member musician and guitarist Meg Duffy (they/them). Duffy, who recently toured with Perfume Genius, will perform songs from their three studio albums, “Fun House,” “placeholder,” and “Wildly Idle (Humble Before the Void).”

Saturday, August 27—Standing on the CornerThe New York collective Standing on the Corner (SOTC) often calls itself an “art ensemble,” a nickname which helps outline its approach to music and performance, while hinting at its creative roots and perspective. With composer, conductor, and co-founder Gio Escobar at the center of a band line-up, SOTC moves freely yet decisively between jazz improvisations, dub excursions, garage-noise freak-outs, and lo-fi hip-hop collage. This special iteration of the Off the 405 concert series also celebrates the dynamic creative exchange of the Harlem-based photographers chronicled in the exhibition Working Together: The Photographers of the Kamoinge Workshop, on view at the Getty Center July 19 through October 9, 2022. The photographers fused the energy of jazz and improvisation into their stylistically untethered approach to representing the African American experience.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
News, Upbeat Beat

Palisades Recreation Center Gets News Leader

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

Jasmine Dowlatshahi new Senior Facility Director for Center By Dolores Quintana Jasmine Dowlatshahi has been appointed the new Senior Facility...

Brentwood resident and LA mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. Photos: Jeff Hall
News

Brentwood’s Rick Caruso Talks Renewal

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

Tom Safran recently hosted another one of his great backyard gatherings, this time for LA mayoral candidate Rick Caruso. So...

An encampment on the Los Angeles side Centinela Avenue. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA County Homeless Deaths Spiked During Pandemic’s First Year

May 3, 2022

Read more
May 3, 2022

LA County report shows drug overdoses remain leading cause of death By Dolores Quintana A new report from the Los...
News, Video

Palisades Americanism Parade Association Seeks July 4th Parade Theme: Palisades Today – May 2nd 2022

May 2, 2022

Read more
May 2, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Palisades Americanism Parade Association Seeks July 4th Parade Theme* Palisades Recreation Center...

Photo: realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Bali-Influenced Santa Monica Canyon Mansion on Market for $9.5 Million

April 30, 2022

Read more
April 30, 2022

Channel Road home complete with tropical gardens and spa By Dolores Quintana A unique Bali-influenced mansion has gone up for...

Arman Gabay (left). Photo: Twitter (@armangabay)
Crime, News, Real Estate

Beverly Hills Developer Pleads Guilty to Bribery Related to $45 Million Government Lease

April 29, 2022

Read more
April 29, 2022

Arman Gabaee faces up to 10 years in prison By Sam Catanzaro A Beverly Hills developer faces up to 10...
Crime, News

Westside COVID Testing Company to Refund Victims for Distributing Fraudulent Results

April 29, 2022

Read more
April 29, 2022

$26,454,593 total in settlements announced by Los Angeles City Attorney Mike Feuer By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles City Attorney Mike...

David Wright. Photo: LA Mayor’s Office
News

Former Head of LADWP Sentenced to Six Years in Federal Prison

April 29, 2022

Read more
April 29, 2022

Palisades resident also sentenced in federal case The former general manager of the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power...

Malala Yousafzai. Photo: Courtesy.
News

Nobel Laureate and Education Activist Malala Yousafzai to Speak in Beverly Hills

April 28, 2022

Read more
April 28, 2022

May 15, 2022 at Saban Theatre Malala Yousafzai, the youngest-ever Nobel recipient and activist for education and equality is coming...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

California Lawmakers Pass Bill to Streamline Permitting for Street Vendors

April 27, 2022

Read more
April 27, 2022

Senate Bill 972 passes California State Legislature By Dolores Quintana Despite the fact that the California Safe Sidewalk Vending Act...
News

Kaiser Permanente West LA to Serve as a Drop-off Location for National Prescription Drug Take Back Day

April 26, 2022

Read more
April 26, 2022

Kaiser Permanente Southern California facilities, in partnership with local law enforcement agencies, are encouraging community members to participate in “National...

A rendering of the Wallis Annenberg Wildlife Crossing over the 101 Freeway Agoura Hills. Credit: Official.
News

Newsom Proposes Spending an Additional $50 Million for Wildlife Crossings

April 26, 2022

Read more
April 26, 2022

Announcement comes as world’s largest wildlife crossing breaks ground in Agoura Hills By Sam Catanzaro Gov. Gavin Newsom wants to...
Upbeat Beat

Think Pink for Women’s Wellness Event at the Bel Air Bay Club Next Week

April 26, 2022

Read more
April 26, 2022

Submitted by the Irene Dunne Guild  “Think Pink for Women’s Wellness”, an Irene Dunne Guild annual event, focuses on health...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

L.A. Residents Express Lowest-Ever Satisfaction With Quality of Life in Year Seven of UCLA Survey

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

A majority of respondents are dissatisfied with the overall quality of their lives, according to UCLA survey By Sam Catanzaro...

Heidi Marson speaking in 2019. Photo: LA Homeless Services Authority.
News

Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Executive Director Heidi Marston Resigning

April 25, 2022

Read more
April 25, 2022

Resignation will take effect on May 27.  By Sam Catanzaro Heidi Marston, executive director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR