Over 1,000 Feet of RV Camps Cleared Along Jefferson Blvd, Traci Park Says

The Jefferson Trail Rehabilitation Project Aims to Restore the Ballona Wetlands

By Zach Armstrong

Traci Park and her team announced the launch of the Jefferson Trail Rehabilitation Project. The project aims to restore the ecological preserve of the Ballona Wetlands, a place she says has been affected through years due to RV encampments along Jefferson Boulevard.

“Unfortunately, the fires, violence, deadly overdoses, and environmental degradation at this location became symbolic of the City’s failure to either address homelessness or protect our essential environmental assets.” Park said in her newsletter. “My only regret is that this problem was allowed to persist for so long, but I am excited for the opportunity to return this area to full use and enjoyment by the entire community.”

Park said her team, LAHSA and other non-profits underwent outreach efforts at Jefferson for several months, although some people accepted offers while others declined. More than 1,000 feet of Jefferson has been fully cleared, Park said, with remaining parts to be completed over the next several weeks as the work moves toward Culver Boulevard.