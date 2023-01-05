Over 50 School of Rock Venice Kids Performing at Legendary Troubadour This Month

School of Rock’s House Band. Photo: Jayme Younger

By Susan Payne

In a post-pandemic world, young people are finding the right place to let go of angst at the School of Rock Venice.

The school, devoted to helping aspiring musicians master skills, unleash creativity and develop tools they need to thrive in life, is hosting its end of season show in January at the legendary Troubadour club in West Hollywood.

On January 29, 2023, about 60 students will perform a culmination of rock and roll they’ve been diligently working on this year.

For the first time in six years, School of Rock Venice will rent the club on its own, rather than having a shared performance with another school, because of the growth in students the school has experienced post-pandemic.

“Our growth took off once lockdown ended. Over the course of 14 hellish months, we went from 177 students down to 97, but within a year of coming back, we were at 250,” said Adrian Flores, School of Rock Venice’s general manager.

After a year and a half of being indoors, Flores said Venice’s demographic has helped with the explosive growth of the school.

“Venice is dense with families, so now that lockdown is over, we might have kids who suddenly want to explore playing the guitar, drums, keys, vocals, or bass. Everyone is realizing how valuable time is, and so we benefit from that greatly,” Flores said.

School of Rock Venice’s programs start at 3.5 years old, and students are able to join their main programs at age 8. 

“Each instrument has their own set of criteria for us to look at and decide if the student is proficient enough to be on stage,” Flores said. “It’s a test like any other, but on how well you handle your instrument, rather than… trigonometry, for example.” 

With the students’ interests at heart, Flores and his team of instructors pick genres and ideas for the season’s show that are also important for music education.

“Students should be working toward the next step in their music education. If a student likes Green Day, where do they go after that? How do you ascend? How do you expand your knowledge base of music? It’s part of our job to show you,” Flores said.

Outside of traditional education, Flores said School of Rock Venice is a safe haven for students to be themselves, surrounded by others who share the same interest.

“We have kids who maybe don’t love school that much, or maybe don’t have an easy time fitting in at school. Then they come to School of Rock and it’s a whole different ballgame,” Flores said. “They don’t have opponents here, only advocates.”

Flores said he can empathize with what some of the kids are going through, and why rock and roll has such an important role in recognizing they are not alone.

“Teenagers are going to have angst whether there is an internet or not. You’re going to wake up and realize the world exists, and that’s going to give you some feelings, but there are entire genres of music out there, made just for you, by people who feel just like you do.To have your sense of isolation as a teenager broken by the fact that you know you are not alone, that was it for me, and I’m willing to bet I’m not the only one,” Flores added.

Flores hopes more students pick up the bass guitar, something that’s vital to any rock band.
“You can’t have a rock band without a bass player, unless your name is Jack White” he said. “Rock has never been as underground as it is right now, and there’s a certain romance to being the ones who guard against the death of rock and roll.”

More information on School of Rock Venice and its upcoming shows or programs can be found here, on Instagram, or on Facebook.

in News
Related Posts
News, Veterans, Video

14 Veterans Sue Government for Failing to Build Permanent Housing on West LA V.A Campus

January 6, 2023

Read more
January 6, 2023

The federal lawsuit against the West L.A VA is asking for the completion of 1,200 units of housing on the...
News

Pacific Palisades Yearly Crime Report Shows Decrease in Part 1 Crime

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

13 percent decrease in serious crimes in 2022, LAPD reports By Sam Catanzaro According to year-end figures, Part 1 crime...

Supervisors Janice Hahn and Holly Mitchell commemorate the signing of State legislation to return the land to the closest living heirs of the Charles and Willa Bruce. Credit / County of Los Angeles. Photo: LA County.
News

Bruce Family to Sell Beach Back to Los Angeles County for $20 Million

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

Sale comes after 2021 LA County Board of Supervisors vote to return of beach back to family’s closest living descendants...
News, Video

Venice Beach Lifeguard Tower Could Be Demolished

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

The three story tall lifeguard tower at 2300 Ocean Walk is being slated for removal. Locals have another idea in...

Photo: cofaxcoffee.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA Breakfast Burrito Hotspot Opening on the Westside

January 5, 2023

Read more
January 5, 2023

Cofax Coffee coming to 10868 W. Washington Boulevard in Culver City By Dolores Quintana Cofax Coffee, one of the Fairfax...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Popular Malibu Restaurant Closes After 22 Years

January 4, 2023

Read more
January 4, 2023

Malibu Kitchen closed as of December 4, 2022 By Dolores Quintana  It is indeed sad news that the Malibu Kitchen,...
News, Video

L.A Fire Department Tips for Keeping Homes Safe During Rains

January 4, 2023

Read more
January 4, 2023

Palisades News Top Local Headlines in 60 seconds* No Camping Ordinance Now in Effect in L.A* L.A Fire Department Tips...

P-22 in front of the Hollywood Sign in Griffith Park (taken with remote camera).Photo: Steve Winter via NPS.gov.
News

A Eulogy for P-22, A Mountain Lion Who Changed the World

January 3, 2023

Read more
January 3, 2023

‘It’s my hope that future mountain lions will be able to walk in the steps of P-22 without risking their...
News

Palisades Pharmacy Owners Earn Rotary’s Businessperson of the Year Award

January 3, 2023

Read more
January 3, 2023

Knolls Pharmacy’s Gordon and Shirley Wong earn 2022 award By Keemia Zhang Gordon and Shirley Wong, who own and operate...

Photo: CasaDaniRestaurant.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Famous NYC Restaurant Opening Century City Location

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

Casa Dani set to open in former Rocksugar space in Westfield Century City By Dolores Quintana Chef Dani Garcia is...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Pacific Palisades’ Top 10 Dining Stories of 2022

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

As the year comes to a close, here are the top 10 dining stories for Pacific Palisades in 2022, sorted...
Food & Drink, News, sponsored, Video

Local Kids Food Delivery Services Take The Stress Of Making Lunch Off Your Plate

December 29, 2022

Read more
December 29, 2022

Cross Lunch Off Your List, Lunch Bunch delivers nutritious, creative and fun to eat meals for kids aged 3-10. Conveniently...
Life and Arts, News, Upbeat Beat, Video

Public Art Installation Asks “What Do You Hope For?”

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

Artist Yeu Q. Nguyen public art installation, High Hopes bring the community together through the power of hope inside one...
News, Video

Looking Back on Westside Video Stories in 2022

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

A year of incredible stories and news worthy events, here are some of the top stories from 2022.
News

Palisades News’ Most Popular Articles of 2022

December 27, 2022

Read more
December 27, 2022

As 2022 comes to a close, here are our top 10 most popular articles of the year, sorted chronologically. Palisades...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR