Overnight Closures Set for PCH Near Corral Canyon for Construction Shift

Photo: Caltrans

This marks the final phase of a broader project that includes repairing or replacing 12 drainage culverts

Overnight lane closures are scheduled for Pacific Coast Highway near Corral Canyon Road as Caltrans prepares to shift a construction zone as part of a long-term infrastructure project.

The closures will begin the night of Tuesday, April 22, with traffic reduced to one lane in each direction between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Wednesday, April 23. The California Department of Transportation said the temporary traffic restrictions are necessary to restripe lanes and move construction activity toward the shoreline side of southbound PCH. Drivers should expect intermittent loud noises from trucks and construction equipment during the overnight work.

After Tuesday’s closure, work will continue on a nighttime schedule from 9 p.m. to 5 a.m., Monday through Friday, until further notice.

Access to nearby homes will remain open throughout the construction. However, the southbound left-turn lane at the Corral Canyon traffic signal will be closed again—potentially until summer 2026.

This work marks the final phase of a broader Caltrans project that includes repairing or replacing 12 drainage culverts along PCH between Temescal Canyon Road and the Ventura County line. The project also involves converting a culvert at Corral Canyon Road into a full bridge to improve fish migration, particularly for ocean salmon.

The full construction project is expected to continue through summer 2029.

