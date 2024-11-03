Owner of Matthew Perry’s Former Home Calls Property “Piece of Paradise”: Report

In an Instagram Post, She Explained, “The Moment I Walked into the Home, I Knew It Was ‘The One’

Anita Verma-Lallian, a real estate developer from Scottsdale, Arizona, has spoken publicly for the first time about her recent purchase of the Pacific Palisades home where actor Matthew Perry died, according to Realtor.com.

Verma-Lallian, who bought the property for $8.55 million in an off-market deal, expressed her deep appreciation for the home and her intent to respect Perry’s memory.

Verma-Lallian shared that she “fell in love” with the house upon her first visit, captivated by its ocean views and unique features. In an Instagram post, she explained, “The moment I walked into the home, I knew it was ‘the one’ and decided to make an offer immediately.” Photos accompanying her post show her next to the infinity pool and Jacuzzi where Perry’s body was found on October 28, 2023.

The new owner, who is also the CEO of Arizona Land Consulting and Camelback Productions, explained her plans to retain some of Perry’s personal touches to the property, including a Batman logo embedded in the pool floor, Realtor.com reported. “We do plan to keep some of the design elements,” she noted.

While Verma-Lallian acknowledged the tragic past associated with the home, she emphasized that her decision was motivated by her love for the property itself. She held a traditional Hindu blessing at the pool, alongside a spiritual guide, to honor the space’s history and Perry’s legacy, Realtor.com.

Planning to use the home as a vacation retreat for her family, Verma-Lallian describes the property as “a piece of paradise” and expressed excitement about creating new memories in the home Perry once treasured.