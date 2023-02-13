Pacific Palisades Brush Fire Quickly Extinguished by Firefighters Friday

Photo: Citizen App.

Friday afternoon brush fire put out in 50 minutes

By Sam Catanzaro

It took firefighters under an hour to put out a brush fire that broke out in the bluffs above Pacific Coast Highway in Pacific Palisades Friday. 

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the incident occurred on Friday a little after 5 p.m. at 14830 Pacific Coast Highway, north of West Channel Road. 

Responding LAFD crews arrived to find an approximately one-quarter acre of brush burning uphill, with light wind. LAFD and Santa Monica firefighters mounted an attack by ground and air on the burning brush in steep terrain. It took 49 firefighters 50 minutes to snuff out the flames, holding the burn to approximately 1.5 acres.

There were no reported injuries. No structures were damaged and non were in immediate danger. The cause of the fire is under investigation. 

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, when the first firefighters got on the scene, they did not observe any signs of an encampment, no tent or bulky items. The area behind the wall was clear as of Thursday evening by the LAPD Beach Detail.

