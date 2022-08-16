Pacific Palisades Community Council Election Update

Submitted by the Pacific Palisades Community Council

At the regularly scheduled PPCC meeting of August 11, 2022, we held a very well-attended and informative Candidates Forum that featured Palisadians running to represent their communities across eight Areas and one At-large representative who will be the voice of property owners, business owners and residents across the Palisades.

With one new candidate dropping out of the race, we now have only one contested Area election, and a slate of well qualified, community minded Palisadians who wish to be involved in civic affairs. These candidates represent so many different walks of Palisadian life – from young people who’ve only recently moved to their Palisadian neighborhoods to proactive community members who have long called the Palisades home, and have been involved in various community initiatives. We were pleased to have them all gathered to introduce themselves to the community and take questions. See all Candidates here.

The President advised that with only one contested area, the Election Committee, Chaired by Jenny Li, has decided to forego the paper ballot and offer only electronic voting though a link on the PPCC website. This will be the only way to access the ballot, which will open for voting on August 19th at 8am, and close on September 2nd at 9pm.

