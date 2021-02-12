Pacific Palisades Community Council Housing Letter

From the Pacific Palisades Community Council

The Board unanimously approved the Housing Element Update EIR comment letter, proposed by the PPCC Community Plan Update Committee (CPUC). See PPCC Comment Letter (approved draft; final letter to be submitted shortly and posted on PPCC in due course). As explained in the letter, PPCC requests that the EIR address potential impacts on public safety (including evacuation risks during wildfires) as a result of a possible increase in required housing units (i.e., mandated additional density) in the Palisades.

PPCC was pleased to learn that Councilmember Mike Bonin has also submitted a strong comment letter, calling for a thorough study of wildfire risks in connection with the Housing Element Update EIR. See Bonin Comment Letter.

We thank Councilmember Bonin for advocating for the safety of the Palisades and other hillside/fire prone areas of CD11.