Pacific Palisades Community Council Public Safety/Disaster Readiness Forum #1

PPCC holding virtual meeting Feb. 11

The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) is holding a forum on public safety and disaster readiness this week.

“Up first in our two-part series on public safety and disaster readiness, on February 11th our new LAPD Acting SLO James Allen will give an introduction and an update on crime in the Palisades. In addition, one of our LAFD Fire Station Captains (tba) will provide important information about wildfire safety prevention and resources,” the PPCC said.

The PPCC noted there will lso be an opportunity for Q&A with SLO Allen and the LAFD Captain.

The second forum in the series will take place at the next PPCC meeting on February 25th, with have presentations on several emergency programs and services, including CERT, ACS/amateur radio and RYLAN/MYN — neighborhood readiness.

Extensive emergency/disaster readiness information is also available to the community at PPCC Disaster Readiness.

The meeting will take over

PPCC’s next public Board meeting will take place via Zoom videoconference on:

February 11, 2021

6:00pm – 7:30pm

(5:55pm: Zoom doors open/log-in to meeting)

Join Zoom Meeting

https://zoom.us/j/9146619026

Meeting ID: 914-661-9026

Audio Only/Dial-In:

1-669-900-6833

Meeting ID: 914-661-9026