The following is a 16 page letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council to Los Angeles’ City Administrative Officer on Councilmember Mike Bonin’s proposal to explore bringing a temporary homeless shelter to the Will Rogers State Beach Parking lot.
Pacific Palisades Community Council’s 16 Page Letter to CAO on ‘Infeasibility’ of Will Rogers Beach Homeless Housing
In-Person Events Are Back with Summer Swing Nights: Jazzy Vocals plus Live Big Band – Now with Tap Dance, Swing Lessons, Vendors to Benefit Museum
June 11, 2021 Staff Writer
Live, in-person entertainment is bringing out happy fans of all ages for Summer Swing Nights: Drive-In Edition. The concert fundraiser features the...
Annenberg Beach House Set for Reopening
June 9, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
The Annenberg Community Beach House on Santa Monica beach is set to reopen soon. This week the City of Santa...
Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski Buys Palisades Home for $8.4M: Palisades Today – June 7, 2021
June 8, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Olympic Gold Medalist Tara Lipinski Buys Palisades Home for $8.4M *...
Robot Delivery, Will Rogers Beach Shelter, More on PPCC Agenda
June 8, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Community Council set for June 10 meeting By Sam Catanzaro At their meeting this week, the Pacific Palisades...
George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon is Prepping for Landscaping
June 4, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The Board of Recreation and Park Commissioners have awarded Over $8.8M to Ford E.C., Inc. for the creation of the...
Group of Westside Residents Taking on Homelessness Crisis
June 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
West LA Homeless fundraising to place two caseworkers in West LA- area By Sam Catanzaro A grassroots group of local...
Person Rescued After Falling Over 150 Foot Cliff in Topanga
June 4, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
A person was transported to a local hospital after falling 150 feet over a cliff in the Palisades Fire burn...
Belcampo Butcher Exposes Fraud at Santa Monica Location
June 3, 2021 Juliet Lemar
An ex-employee at Belcampo posted a now viral Instagram video exposing a meat sourcing fraud within the Santa Monica location,...
PPCC to Fundraise, Retain Counsel in Opposition to Will Rogers Beach Housing Proposal
June 1, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Community Council approves raising funds for legal expense, retain counsel in opposition of use of housing proposal By...
Il Ristorante di Giorgio Baldi Featured in New York Times: Palisades Today – June 1, 2021
June 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Street Racing and Overnight RVs Top Concerns for PCH Task Force...
City Council Votes to Study Bringing Temporary Shelter to Will Rogers Beach
May 28, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Los Angeles City Council gives green light to conduct feasibility study By Sam Catanzaro Lawmakers have approved Councilmember Mike Bonin’s...
Palisades Fire 100 Percent Contained
May 28, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD announces full containment of fire Wednesday By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) has announced the full...
Santa Monica Says Bye-Bye to Bird
Bird, the company that kicked off the e-scooter movement in Santa Monica, will no longer be part of the city’s...
LAFD Contains Palisades Brush Fire
May 25, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Fire breaks out in bluffs south of Temescal Monday evening By Sam Catanzaro LAFD crews contained a brush fire that...
Palisades Malibu YMCA Expands Hours: Palisades Today – May 24, 2021
May 25, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Malibu YMCA Expands Hours * Topanga Elementary Charter Reopens After...
