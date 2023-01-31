Pacific Palisades Crime Update: Rape, Burglary, Auto Theft

Pacific Palisades crime update January 26, 2023

Among recent Pacific Palisades crime incldue a rape, hot prowl burglary and grand theft auto.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD), on Sunday, January 15 around noon, a suspect known to the victim is alleged to have sexually assaulted the victim on the 16000 block of Alcima Avenue.

On January 18, a victim was in their bedroom at a Glenhaven Drive address when they observed an unknown individual looking inside their bathroom from inside. As soon as the suspect knew that someone was inside the residence they fled immediately. The victim checked the bathroom to find an open window with a cut screen but no property was stolen.

At around 1:45 p.m. on the same day, on the 1500 block of Sunset Boulevard, an unknown suspect or suspects removed property from an unsecured shopping cart before fleeing in an unknown direction.

Nearby, an hour earlier than that incident, at approximately 1:24 p.m., a suspect is alleged to have approached another victim from behind and pushed them before attempting to take their phone on the 15200 block of Sunset Boulevard. The suspect then fled the scene.

On Thursday, January 19 between 6:30 p.m. and 7:30 a.m., on the 1800 block of Palisades Drive, a victim experienced grand theft auto when their vehicle was stolen from the street.