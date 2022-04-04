Pacific Palisades Excluded From LA County Guaranteed Income Program

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

$1,000 a month program applies only to low-income communities 

By Sam Catanzaro

Last week Los Angeles County launched a $1,000 a month guaranteed income program. Pacific Palisades residents, however, are not eligible to apply for this program, regardless of their income status. 

The program, called “Breathe”, launched on March 31 and will award 1,000 randomly selected qualifying residents $1,000 a month for three years. 

“The course of this pandemic has revealed the large number of County residents who are living on the brink of financial crisis, with insufficient savings to weather a job loss, a medical emergency, or a major car repair. This guaranteed income program will help give residents the breathing room they need to better weather those crises,” said program co-author Supervisor Sheila Kuehl.

The enrollment period opened on March 31 and the deadline for applications is April 13. Selection will not depend on the timing of entries. The program is being overseen by the County’s Poverty Alleviation Initiative, launched last year to address poverty and income instability among LA County residents. 

Applicants must be at least 18 years old and with a household income that falls at or below LA County’s average median income (AMI) of $56,000 for a single-person household or 120 percent of AMI at or below $96,000 for a family of four, for example. They must also have been negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. 

In addition, applicants are required to live within what LA County deems a low-income community. There is no neighborhood in Pacific Palisades that qualifies for the program, according to the County’s eligibility map. It should be noted, however, that despite its reputation as being an affluent community, it is not exclusively made up of multi-million dollar homes. Pacific Palisades does contain a mobile home park with properties available for under $500,000 and apartments available for rent for under $2,000 per month.  

A total of 1,000 participants who apply during the open enrollment period will be randomly selected by a research team from the University of Pennsylvania’s Center for Guaranteed Income Research, which is partnering with the County to design and implement the program. Direct monthly payments will be distributed via a debit card to selected residents and will come without strings or conditions. 

After participants are selected, another 1,200 applicants will be randomly chosen to participate in the research study only, as part of a control group. Control group participants will not receive the monthly payment. They will complete periodic surveys and interviews about their well-being so that information can be compared to the treatment group and help determine whether or not the program was effective. 

To learn more about the program, visit breathe.lacounty.gov

in News
Related Posts
Photo: parks.ca.gov
News, Upbeat Beat

Resilient Palisades’ Earth Day Celebration at Will Rogers

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

Saturday, April 16, 2022. 10:00am – 3:00pm Resilient Palisades is hosting an Earth Day celebration at Will Rogers State Park...
News, Upbeat Beat

Irene Dunne Guild Is Planning the M2 Think Pink for Women’s Wellness Event at the Bel Air Bay Club

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

Submitted by the Irene Dunne Guild  “Think Pink for Women’s Wellness”, an Irene Dunne Guild annual event, focuses on health...
News, Video

Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program Explained by L.A Public Works

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

The Ballona Creek Trash Interceptor Pilot Program could help keep our oceans clean and healthy. Today L.A Public Works walks...
News, Video

Malibu Seeks Alternative Sleeping Locations For Homeless Residents Outside City Limits: Palisades Today – April 4th, 2022

April 5, 2022

Read more
April 5, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Malibu Seeks Alternative Sleeping Locations For Homeless Residents Outside City Limits* Residents...

Craig Greiwe. Photo: Official.
News

Mayoral Candidate Interview: Craig Greiwe – the Independent Outsider for Mayor of Los Angeles

April 4, 2022

Read more
April 4, 2022

Greiwe calls for federal intervention to end homelessness, labels current crop of mayoral candidates “career insiders” ignoring the problem! By...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

New Report Shows That One in Five Airbnb Listings Violated City Laws

April 4, 2022

Read more
April 4, 2022

Better Neighbors LA sheds light on noncompliance By Dolores Quintana Better Neighbors LA (BNA) has released a report that shows...

Rendering: Huntington Estate Properties.
News, Real Estate

Sam Yam, Founder of Patreon, Buys Pacific Palisades Mansion

April 2, 2022

Read more
April 2, 2022

Ramtin Ray Nosrati-mansion sold for $14 million By Dolores Quintana Sam Yam, owner of the membership website Patreon, has purchased...

Photo: The MLS.
News, Real Estate

Spanish Estate With Views of Riviera Hits Market

April 2, 2022

Read more
April 2, 2022

Nearly century-old property hits market  By Dolores Quintana An elegant estate from nearly 100 years ago iis the most expensive...

Palazzo di Vista in Bel Air. Photo: Courtesy.
News, Real Estate

Mansion With $87 Million Pricetag and NFT Gallery to Go up for Auction

April 2, 2022

Read more
April 2, 2022

Bel Air’s Palazzo di Vista to go up for auction April 21 By Dolores Quintana Palazzo di Vista is an...
News

PPCC Request Federal Funding for George Wolfberg Park at Potrero Canyon

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

Via a straw poll vote last week the Pacific Palisades Community Council Board indicated approval for the Executive Committee to...

LA City Attorney Mike Feuer. Photo: Lindberg Photo.
News, Opinion

Mike Feuer: LA Is a City in Crisis That Demands Experienced Leadership Now!

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

City Attorney Committed to Visiting all 101 LA Neighborhoods by June 7th Primary Column by Nick Antonicello For City Attorney Mike...
News, Video

Enforcement Tightens For Illegally Parked Cars in Bus Lanes

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

The Los Angeles Department of Transportation today began targeted enforcement of vehicles illegally parked or stopped in designated bus lanes..Video...

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
News

Local Grocery Store Workers Vote to Authorize Strike at Ralphs, Albertsons and Other Stores

April 1, 2022

Read more
April 1, 2022

Union wants raises in wages, health and safety committees at the store level and to increase the base of hours...

Photo: facebook (@santamonicamtns)
News, Upbeat Beat

40 Immigrants Become United States Citizens During Santa Monica Mountains Ceremony

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Submitted by the National Park Service In a beautiful courtyard in the Santa Monica Mountains, 40 immigrants became United States...
News, Video

Veterans March in Protest of New Master Plan for West LA Veterans Affairs

March 29, 2022

Read more
March 29, 2022

Veterans and advocates took to the streets in protest of the new draft master plan and land use at the...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR