Pacific Palisades Home Linked to Ben Silverman Sells for Early $30 Million

Spoleto Drive property sells for over $4,000 per square foot

By Dolores Quintana

Producer Ben Silverman has sold his Pacific Palisades mansion at 525 Spoleto Drive for $29.5 million as reported by The Real Deal.com via property records. The property was sold to a seemingly New York-based business, 525 Spoleto Dr. LLC. so the identity of the buyer is not known. Westside Estate Agency facilitated the sale through agent Kurt Rappaport who, in a strange move, represented both the seller and buyer. Rappaport has refused to comment on the sale.

This sale includes two parcels, the property at 525 Spoleto Drive and 527 Spoleto Drive which is an empty lot since the home that was built on the property in the 60s was demolished ten years ago. 525 Spoleto’s listing said that the estate built in 2007 on the lot has seven baths and five bedrooms on 7,200 square feet of space. The home underwent a remodel in 2010 and sits on a third of an acre. The home was described in 2008 as a home built in the East Coast style with an ocean view and a home gym.

In his time at NBC, Silverman was a producer on the TV series “Ugly Betty”, “The Office and “The Biggest Loser”.