Pacific Palisades Italian Restaurant Catches Fire

Friday night fire at Casa Nostra Ristorante

By Sam Catanzaro

A Pacific Palisades Italian restaurant caught fire Friday night.

According to the Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD), the fire was reported on April 22 at 10:28 p.m. at 1515 N Palisades Drive, the address of Casa Nostra Ristorante in the Palisades Highlands.

“Firefighters took just 41 minutes to extinguish stubborn fire in the walls of a 1st floor restaurant that extended to the walls of the the 2nd floor businesses/offices above,” said LAFD spokesperson Brian Humphrey.

There were no injuries. The cause of the fire remains under investigation, according to the LAFD.

Casa Nostra Ristorante was not immediately available for comment. The restaurant, which closed for service a 9:30 p.m. Thursday night, offers classic Italian cuisine in a cozy, relaxed atmosphere nestled in the Palisades Highlands. The restaurant is part of the same group that includes Trattoria on Sunset and a location in Westlake Village.