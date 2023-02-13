Pacific Palisades’ New Congressman Brad Sherman Hosts First Town Hall After Redistricting

Congressman Brad Sherman. Photo: Official.

Estimated 5,000 constituents attend event earlier this month

Pacific Palisades’  new congressman Brad Sherman, representing California’s 32nd District, hosted his first town hall for an estimated 5,000 constituents earlier this month. Following recent redistricting, Sherman became the Congressman for Brentwood, Pacific Palisades, Bel Air and parts of Westwood for constituencies that previously were represented by Congressman Ted Lieu. 

Drawn from the San Fernando Valley and new neighbors from parts of the Westside of Los Angeles, attendees heard details about the Congressman’s Congressional record on domestic and foreign policy. It was also a chance to get up to date on recent negotiations surrounding the impending debt ceiling and government shutdown as well as discuss the Republican majority’s extreme agenda.

“I was pleased to hear from so many Valley residents, who for years I’ve proudly represented, and from so many new constituents from parts of the Westside, who all came together and helped foster another productive discussion on all the critical issues we face together,” Congressman Sherman said. “Town Halls have always been an integral feature in my overall efforts to hear and learn what’s on the minds and hearts of my constituents, and to keep them informed on critical matters facing our nation and community. I look forward to continuing this tradition for residents of California’s 32nd district.”

Congressman Sherman kicked off the event by introducing himself to the many new residents on the line for their first Sherman Town Hall. “I started my career many years ago as a CPA,”  Sherman said as he began to discuss his journey as a graduate of Harvard Law, Chairman of the California State Board of Equalization, and now as a Member of Congress with senior positions on the House Foreign Affairs and Financial Service Committees.

The new constituents heard the Congressman detail his Congressional record on a vast array of domestic and foreign policy priorities and provided an update for all on the current pressing matters facing a new session of Congress. Sherman discussed the status of the debt ceiling negotiations, efforts to help avert a government shutdown, and dealing with the new chaotic Republican majority’s extreme agenda.

A senior member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Sherman also touched on many crucial foreign policy-related issues – from his work to assist Ukraine to repel the brutal Russian invasion, to his efforts supporting the Iranian people demanding basic human rights from the Ayatollah’s oppressive regime.

The Congressman answered questions on his work protecting veterans’ rights and benefits, expanding the National Recreation Area for the Santa Monica Mountains, fighting against Republican attempts to gut crucial programs like Medicare and Social Security, on transportation projects like the Sepulveda pass transit corridor project, and on many other vital matters.

Towards the end of the event, constituents were asked to respond to several survey questions regarding pressing issues facing our nation. Most notably, residents were asked to reflect on President Biden’s performance thus far with 72 percent approving, 17 percent disapproving and 11 percent unsure. Additionally, 38 percent supported sending only Abrams tanks while another 38 percent said they would send both tanks and F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine; however 12 percent chose neither with 12 percent feeling unsure.

in News
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@MayorOfLA).
News

Mayor Karen Bass Issues Directive to Maximize Use of City Property for Temporary and Permanent Housing

February 14, 2023

Read more
February 14, 2023

City agencies have been authorized to install temporary or permanent housing with on-site supportive services in designated sites, exempted from...

Benjamin Parke Belser. Photo: LAPD.
Crime, News

LAPD Seeks More Victims in Westside Sexual Assaults Linked to Social Media Apps

February 13, 2023

Read more
February 13, 2023

36-year-old Benjamin Parke Belser remains in custody with bail of $6.2 million in connection to strings of sexual assaults The...

Photo: Citizen App.
News

Pacific Palisades Brush Fire Quickly Extinguished by Firefighters Friday

February 13, 2023

Read more
February 13, 2023

Friday afternoon brush fire put out in 50 minutes By Sam Catanzaro It took firefighters under an hour to put...

Rendering: Gensler.
News, Real Estate

LA City Planning Commission Approves Apple’s Westside Office Campus

February 11, 2023

Read more
February 11, 2023

Culver Crossings development to includes over 500,000 square feet of office space Tech giant Apple received the approval of the...

Senderos Canyon. Photo: Compass.
News, Real Estate

LA City Councilmember Yaroslavsky Pushes to Purchase 260 Acre Senderos Canyon in Bel-Air

February 10, 2023

Read more
February 10, 2023

“Preserving this land for permanent open space would be a massive win for our city,” Katy Yaroslavsky says in regards...

An ocean-view, modern beach home in Pacific Palisades listed by Coldwell Banker Realty for $1,795,000. Photo: Tiffany Angeles.
News, Real Estate

Newly Listed Pacific Palisades Home Offers Panoramic Ocean Views for a Cool $1.7M

February 10, 2023

Read more
February 10, 2023

Home uniquely positioned across from Will Rogers Beach An ocean-view, modern beach home has been listed for $1,795,000 by Joyce...

Photo: Compass.
News, Real Estate

$24 Million Mansion With 5 Bedrooms and 9 Bathrooms Completed in Huntington Palisades

February 10, 2023

Read more
February 10, 2023

The estate has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms and a 520-square-foot home theater A brand-new mansion has just been completed...

A portrait of the Post 283 namesake is presented by John Lehne (left) of the Ronald Reagan Foundation and Institute and Post 283 Commander Jim Cragg to hang among the curated artifacts that now adorn the building. Photo by Michael Hjelmstad/American Legion.
News

Pacific Palisades American Legion Post 283 Renamed and Rededicated in Honor of Ronald Reagan

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Post Commander Jim Cragg speaks about the renaming of the post, the new Post 283 community initiatives, and his plans...
News

LAFD Rescues Man Who Became Ill While Hiking Near Pacific Palisades

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Air rescue performed Wednesday morning in a remote section of the Trailer Canyon Fire Road LAFD crews rescued a man...
News

L.A. City Council Votes to Move Ahead with $800 Million Plan to Shift Power Plant to Green Hydrogen

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Despite the vote passing 12-0, some council members raised concerns about the project’s environmental impact  By Sam Catanzaro The Los...

Photo: rostituscankitchen.com
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Rosti Brentwood Officially Opens

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Restaurant now open for takeout and delivery at 11740 San Vicente Boulevard By Dolores Quintana Rosti Tuscan Kitchen in Brentwood, located...

Photo: Instagram (@tallulasrestaurant)
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica Canyon Restaurant Offering Watch Party and Catering for the Super Bowl

February 9, 2023

Read more
February 9, 2023

Watch party and catering from Tallula’s this Super Bowl Sunday By Dolores Quintana Tallula’s Restaurant has your big game day...
Dining, Food & Drink, News

IRS Proposing Changing How Service Industry Employees Report Tips

February 8, 2023

Read more
February 8, 2023

New IRS proposal would create one voluntary compliance agreement The IRS has proposed a new voluntary tip reporting program that...
News, Upbeat Beat

Los Angeles County Seeking Young Artists for Annual Clean Beach Poster Contest

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

Each winning entry will be displayed on beach trash barrels with winners receiving $100 gift cards The Los Angeles County...
News, Upbeat Beat

Think Pink: A Special Event for Women’s Wellness and Education at the Upper Bel Air Bay Club

February 7, 2023

Read more
February 7, 2023

This year’s event will take place on May 10 at the Upper Bel Air Bay Club.  “Think Pink for Women’s...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR