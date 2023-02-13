Pacific Palisades’ New Congressman Brad Sherman Hosts First Town Hall After Redistricting

Estimated 5,000 constituents attend event earlier this month

Pacific Palisades’ new congressman Brad Sherman, representing California’s 32nd District, hosted his first town hall for an estimated 5,000 constituents earlier this month. Following recent redistricting, Sherman became the Congressman for Brentwood, Pacific Palisades, Bel Air and parts of Westwood for constituencies that previously were represented by Congressman Ted Lieu.

Drawn from the San Fernando Valley and new neighbors from parts of the Westside of Los Angeles, attendees heard details about the Congressman’s Congressional record on domestic and foreign policy. It was also a chance to get up to date on recent negotiations surrounding the impending debt ceiling and government shutdown as well as discuss the Republican majority’s extreme agenda.

“I was pleased to hear from so many Valley residents, who for years I’ve proudly represented, and from so many new constituents from parts of the Westside, who all came together and helped foster another productive discussion on all the critical issues we face together,” Congressman Sherman said. “Town Halls have always been an integral feature in my overall efforts to hear and learn what’s on the minds and hearts of my constituents, and to keep them informed on critical matters facing our nation and community. I look forward to continuing this tradition for residents of California’s 32nd district.”

Congressman Sherman kicked off the event by introducing himself to the many new residents on the line for their first Sherman Town Hall. “I started my career many years ago as a CPA,” Sherman said as he began to discuss his journey as a graduate of Harvard Law, Chairman of the California State Board of Equalization, and now as a Member of Congress with senior positions on the House Foreign Affairs and Financial Service Committees.

The new constituents heard the Congressman detail his Congressional record on a vast array of domestic and foreign policy priorities and provided an update for all on the current pressing matters facing a new session of Congress. Sherman discussed the status of the debt ceiling negotiations, efforts to help avert a government shutdown, and dealing with the new chaotic Republican majority’s extreme agenda.

A senior member of the Foreign Affairs Committee, Sherman also touched on many crucial foreign policy-related issues – from his work to assist Ukraine to repel the brutal Russian invasion, to his efforts supporting the Iranian people demanding basic human rights from the Ayatollah’s oppressive regime.

The Congressman answered questions on his work protecting veterans’ rights and benefits, expanding the National Recreation Area for the Santa Monica Mountains, fighting against Republican attempts to gut crucial programs like Medicare and Social Security, on transportation projects like the Sepulveda pass transit corridor project, and on many other vital matters.

Towards the end of the event, constituents were asked to respond to several survey questions regarding pressing issues facing our nation. Most notably, residents were asked to reflect on President Biden’s performance thus far with 72 percent approving, 17 percent disapproving and 11 percent unsure. Additionally, 38 percent supported sending only Abrams tanks while another 38 percent said they would send both tanks and F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine; however 12 percent chose neither with 12 percent feeling unsure.