Pacific Palisades Rotary Club Is Sponsoring a Holiday Toy Drive

This holiday season, The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club is sponsoring a toy drive on behalf of the Salvation Army Westwood Transitional Village.

The Transitional Village is an organization that helps unhoused families who are going through the process of getting off the streets and into housing. Their website states that, “The Westwood Transitional Village is a 40 unit residential housing facility that provides support services for homeless families. Families can live here for a designated amount of time while they stabilize and acquire the skills needed for independent living.”

The website further explains that, “Approximately 150 individuals live at The Village at all times; with ten units reserved for veteran families, and children under the age of 18 making up half of the residential population.”

The Toy Drive continues until December 13. You can drop the donations off at 16320 Akron Street.