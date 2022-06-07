Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness Discusses Using City-Owned Property for Shelters

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

City Controller Ron Galperin speaks at recent PPTFH meeting

By Dolores Quintana

City Controller Ron Galperin was invited by the Pacific Palisades Task Force On Homelessness (PPTFH) to attend their community meeting on May 23 to discuss the potential to use city-owned sites for interim housing or shelters for unhoused people as reported by the Palisadian Post

Sharon Browning, the PPTFH Co-president, said that Galperin came to PPTFH’s attention after his report on the 26 properties in the city that could be used for housing for unhoused residents of the city. 

Galperin has gone on the record that his intention was to show transparency, gain the trust of the people of the city and transform what the office of the controller can do. His view on homelessness is that it is an issue nationwide, but that Los Angeles is the “capital of homelessness” as quoted by the Palisadian Post. 

Galperin said, as quoted by the Palisadian Post, “While the city of LA makes up just 1.2% of the entire U.S. population, we are many times over that number, in terms of those who are unhoused. A recent report from the LA County Department of Public Health on mortality among those experiencing homelessness showed a 56% increase over the previous year, with 2,000 people dying on our streets—overwhelmingly, tragically, as a result of drug overdoses. In a so-called civilized society, and a society in which we have so many resources and abilities and smart people in Los Angeles, it’s inexcusable.”

Additionally, Galperin talked about the mayor’s budget that is in force through 2023. The budget proposes $1.16 billion in spending for homelessness and housing services which would represent an increase of $361 million. It includes $415 million under the auspices of Proposition HHH which is intended to fund 10,000 units of permanent supportive housing, $255 million for the second round of Project Homekey, $55 million of one-time funding for the gaps in funding for homelessness services and any additional needs that the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority might have and $92 million in homeless housing assistance which would include hygiene facilities, homeless “roadmap” operations and other programs. 

Galperin added, as quoted by the Palisadian Post,  “We’re spending record amounts of money, but not necessarily with vastly better results. This, what I laid out, is just what the city is spending. Let’s consider also that LAHSA has a budget that is approaching $900 million in the coming year, and of course, you have … monies that are being spent by the county in billions of dollars … and then there is state money, as well. That’s why I believe that the role that I play as a controller is crucial in looking at many of these programs and looking at what are the results that we are actually getting? Government often is very good at looking at inputs, meaning how much we’re spending, not necessarily at outputs in terms of what results we are getting from it.”

His office created what’s called a Property Panel that maps every property that is owned in each jurisdiction inside the city of Los Angeles. That is a grand total of 14,000 properties throughout the city. 

Galperin further expounded, “Even if we use just a fraction of these, I believe that there’s a lot of good that we can do,” 

In his analysis, Galperin searches for vacant properties that are flat and are 25,000 or larger and that are available right now. His office has found 26 properties that fit the bill. Galperin says that he has mapped each project and made different recommendations based on each individual property. He believes that this will speed up the process. 

Those properties that he has identified would yield 1.7 million square feet of property space that could be used for supportive or interim housing. 

Galperin concluded, as quoted by the Palisadian Post, “We need to approach this with much greater urgency and much greater clarity of purpose, to be much more nimble in terms of the approach being taken by both the city and the county. The status quo … is totally, utterly unacceptable and the very future of our city, and of our communities, is at risk if we don’t make significant progress in the near term.”

The next PPTFH meeting is open to the public and is scheduled for July 25 at 7:00 p.m. PPTFH wants to encourage interested residents to attend and has issued an open invitation to all.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: Getty Images
News

Officials Warn of Ecstasy Pills Contaminated With Fentanyl as Three Santa Monica Students Recover From Overdose

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Warning comes after three SMMUSD students recover from overdose  By Sam Catanzaro Officials are warning of a large number of...

Centennial Park in Venice near the Abbot Kinney Memorial Branch Library. Photo: Nick Antonicello.
News

Los Angeles City Councilmember Looks to Ban Homeless Encampments Near Libraries

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Joe Buscaino introduces motion over the weekend   By Sam Catanzaro Two days after the Los Angeles City Council voted to...
News, Video

Elon Musk Tweets Endorsement For L.A Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso: Palisades Today – June 6th, 2022

June 6, 2022

Read more
June 6, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Elon Musk Tweets Endorsement For L.A Mayoral Candidate Rick Caruso* Palisades Library...

The solarium from a 1930s estate in Brentwood Park. Photo: The MLS.
News, Real Estate

Tech Entrepreneur Saves Classic 1930s Estate From Demolition

June 5, 2022

Read more
June 5, 2022

John Herring buys Brentwood Park estate for $12.8 million By Dolores Quintana Tech CEO John Hering has saved a classic...

Left to right: Santa Monica Mayor Sue Himmelrich, Anthony Diaz, Jose Barron and SMPD Chief Ramon Batista in February during the SMPD Citizen Award ceremony. Photo: SMPD.
News

Two Westside Men Honored for Saving Police Officer From Cardiac Arrest

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

Jose Barron and Anthony Diaz honored for saving police officer having cardiac arrest By Dolores Quintana The American Red Cross...

Left to right Charity Chandler, Cole Topher Grace, Ashley Grace. Photo: Courtesy CASA.
News, Upbeat Beat

CASA/LA Benefit Raises $800,000 for Child Welfare & Juvenile Justice Services at Skirball Center

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

REIMAGINE Gala hosted by Topher & Ashley Grace raised funds at 10th annual event By Staff Writer Court Appointed Special...
News, Upbeat Beat

Teen Cancer America to Host Third Annual Polo Event at Will Rogers Polo Club

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

Fundraiser to feature music, food, hospitality and more! By Staff Writer Teen Cancer America (TCA), the national non-profit founded by...

Kenneth Hahn Hall of Administration. Photo: Flickr (@kenlund).
News, Real Estate

Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector Mails Notices of Delinquent Payments for Property Owners

June 4, 2022

Read more
June 4, 2022

Keith Knox, Los Angeles County Treasurer and Tax Collector, is in the process of mailing approximately 162,000 Notices of Delinquency...

The Brentwood Farmers Market. Photo: Sam Catanzaro
News

Assembly Bill AB 2691 Could Bring Cannabis Sales to Farmers Markets

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

Bill passes California Assembly’s Appropriations Committee By Dolores Quintana Farmers markets might get a lucrative new revenue stream and a...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

LA City Councilmember Paul Koretz Introduces Legislation Aimed at Price Gouging at Gas Stations

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

By Staff Writer This week, in response to the sharp increases in oil prices, Los Angeles City Councilmember Paul Koretz...
Education, News

Teenage Ukrainian Refugee Enrolled at Palisades High School After Fleeing the Country

June 2, 2022

Read more
June 2, 2022

By Dolores Quintana When Russian President Vladimir Putin made the decision to attack Ukraine in February in an attempt to...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

Santa Monica’s Izzy’s Deli Permanently Closed

June 1, 2022

Read more
June 1, 2022

Longtime 24-hour deli closes after after nearly 50 years of service By Sam Catanzaro Santa Monica landmark Izzy’s Deli has...

LAFD Air Ops respond to a hiker fatality on Sunday in the area near Will Rogers State Park. Photo: Citizen App.
News

53-Year-Old Man Dies From Heart Attack Hiking in Pacific Palisades

June 1, 2022

Read more
June 1, 2022

Jay Goldberg dies while hiking Sunday By Sam Catanzaro A man died while hiking in Pacific Palisades over the weekend...
News, Video

Memorial Mural For Molly Steinsapir Unveiled At Theatre Palisades: Palisades Today – May 31st, 2022

May 31, 2022

Read more
May 31, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Memorial Mural For Molly Steinsapir Unveiled At Theatre Palisades* Win $1000 Dollars...

The LAFD combats a brush fire burning in the bluffs above Pacific Palisades in 2021. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Pacific Palisades Hillside Task Force Surveys Encampments and Fire Hazards

May 31, 2022

Read more
May 31, 2022

By Dolores Quintana On May 18, The Pacific Palisades Task Force on Homelessness met with other local enforcement agencies at...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR