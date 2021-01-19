Pacific Palisades Under Red Flag Warning as Major Wind Event Expected

Gusts up to 75 MPH forecasted in the Santa Monica Mountains

By Sam Catanzaro

With wind gusts expected upwards of 75 MPH, the National Weather Service has implemented a Red Flag warning for the Santa Monica Mountains.

On Monday, the National Weather Service (NWS) in Los Angeles/Oxnard issued a Red Flag Warning for strong and damaging northeast to east winds and moderately low relative humidity for the Los Angeles and Ventura County coasts and valleys, including the Santa Monica Mountains.

According to the NWS, northeast winds will increase Monday night, peaking Tuesday into Tuesday evening.

“During the peak, northeast to east winds 30 to 50 MPH with damaging gusts 60 to 75 MPH are predicted,” the NWS said. “If fire ignition occurs, conditions will be favorable for rapid fire spread, long range spotting, and extreme fire behavior which would threaten life and property. Due to the strength of the expected winds, there will be an increased potential for downed trees and powerlines, causing an increased threat of fire ignitions.”

In addition, the NWS noted there will be an increased risk for power outages.

According to officials, the strongest winds across the Ventura County valleys, San Fernando Valley, Santa Clarita Valley, and coastal areas from Ventura to Malibu and the Hollywood Hills.

In a Monday notice, the Topanga Coalition for Emergency Preparedness—non-profit, volunteer organization providing emergency preparedness information and status updates to the public– described the upcoming wind event “as the most extreme wind event we’ve had in a long time.”

RED FLAG WARNING from 10pm tonight 1/18 to 10pm Tues 1/19. This is predicted to be the most extreme wind event we’ve had in a long time. Potential for gusts up to 80 mph. Power shutoffs likely starting late tonight/early Tues am. https://t.co/ACqb2INxJz — TCEP (@TCEP90290) January 18, 2021

Southern California Edison has listed much of the Santa Monica Mountains, including parts of Pacific Palisades, as under Public Safety Power Shutoff consideration. To view areas that are under consideration or that have been deenergized due to a Public Safety Power Shutoff, visit http://sce.com/psps