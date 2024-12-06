Pacific Park’s Famous Pacific Wheel Just Got a Fun (and Educational) NewUpgrade

Riding the Ferris wheel at Pacific Park just got even more enjoyable. Now, along with the incredible views of the Pacific coastline, riders will get fun map installations showing exactly what they’re looking at.

Imagine sitting at the very top of the Pacific Wheel with the city and the coast stretched out below you. As you gaze at the sights you wonder, “What is that island over there? Where is the Hollywood sign? What is that amazing building?”

Pacific Park has created a fun way to answer these questions. As part of a new creative project, the Park has installed specially illustrated, artist-designed maps around the insiderim of each of the Pacific Wheel’s gondolas. Now, allguests can get ride-enhancing information on what they’re looking at once they’re at the top of the Ferris wheel.

Of course, these are not just any old maps. To create something unique and reflect Los Angeles’ colorful creativity, Pacific Park collaborated with Chepe Daniel Báez, a renowned graphic artist based in Mexico City. Daniel Báez gorgeous illustrative ‘maps’ show all the landmarks and points of interest surrounding Pacific Park, including Point Dune, Malibu, Getty Museum, the Hollywood sign, the original Muscle Beach, the Pacific Coast Highway, and of course the Santa Monica Pier.

Nathan Smithson, Director of Marketing & Business Development at Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier, said his team was thrilled with the collaboration. “Daniel Báez’s award-winning graphic design expertise made him the ideal choice for this unique gondola mapping project. Now, when guests ride the Pacific Wheel Ferris wheel, they’ll not only enjoy a bird’s-eye view of the stunning landscape but also have reference points to some of Los Angeles’ most iconic and popular landmarks.”

The Pacific Park team came up with the idea for the gondola maps in 2018, but it wasn’t until 2023 that the project was put into action. Then, the process for completing the project was meticulous. Daniel Báezmade multiple drafts of the drawings and visited Pacific Park several times. Each time, the design team would print out the drafts, ride the Pacific Wheel, and discuss changes that could be made to enhance guests’ experience. Once the images were completed, large-format print specialists Verve Printing transferred them to durable ‘wraps’ and installed them inside the rim of the gondolas.

Daniel Báezsays he wanted to make the images as accurate as possible, but still with a good amount of abstraction. “There are so many historic things you can see from the Pacific Wheel, and the idea was to make them really stand out sovisitorscan play a little game trying to locate them all.”

The artist spent several months in LA during the Pacific Park project, staying with part of his mother’s family. He says his favorite part of the trip was exploring Santa Monica and all the landmarks he needed to represent. “I had a ton of fun drawing a part of the city that I love walking through and exploring, always withperfect weather.” Recognized as a Latin American Young Talent by the Latin American Design Festival in Lima, Peru, Daniel Báezalso loved being able to leave his footprint in such a historic part of California. “Getting toride the Ferris wheel while honing every iteration was the coolest way to have meetings,” he adds.

Pacific Park on the Santa Monica Pier is open daily and features12 thrilling rides, including the West Coaster and the world’s first solar-powered Ferris wheel. Visit pacpark.com for more details.