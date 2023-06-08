Pair Caught on Camera Stealing Purse at Palisades Restaurant

The Perpetrators Visited Several Restaurants

By Zach Armstrong

A pair of purse-stealing thieves at Spruzzo Restaurant & Bar in Pacific Palisades were caught in the act on camera, Fox 11 reported.

Security footage showed the victim was sitting at a table with three others when the pair briefly stopped at their table facing away from her. Seemingly when nobody was looking, one of them grabbed the purse hanging behind the victim on the chair and then exited the restaurant.

“It was my mission to post [the footage] as many places as I could to hopefully catch them,” Kristin Mowry (the victim) said to Fox 11. “But to also teach people that no matter how safe you think you are, you’re not. Nobody is safe anywhere anymore.”

Mowry told the local news outlet that the purse contained her cell phone, credit cards and other valuable items. When she used a tracking device, she found the perpetrators visited several restaurants. Her purse is still missing.