* Palisades Businessman Sim Farar Appointed As U.S Representative To The U.N
* Pali Charter High Board Of Trustees Discusses Vaccine Mandate & Virtual Meetings
Pali Charter High Board Of Trustees Discusses Vaccine Mandate & Virtual Meetings: Palisades Today – October 25, 2021
Firefighters Save Kitten Stowaway in Brentwood
October 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Cat now up for adoption at the West Los Angeles Shelter By Sam Catanzaro LAFD firefighters in Brentwood helped a...
LAFD Fire Drone Exhibition
October 26, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Westridge Trailhead in Brentwood on November 4 at 12 p.m. By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) will...
Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter
October 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability.
HULUWEEN’s Immersive Pop Up Event at Santa Monica Pier!
October 26, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Huluween has created an all ages immersive pop up event for Halloween weekend on the Santa Monica Pier.
Pandora Papers Reveals Jordan’s King Abdullah Bought $70M Malibu Mansion
October 23, 2021 Staff Writer
Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021 By Dolores Quintana The Pandora Papers have revealed the extent of the King...
Metro Considering Joint Development of Transit Land To Build Affordable Housing
October 22, 2021 Staff Writer
Agency looking into goal of building 10,000 units of affordable housing By Dolores Quintana LA Metro has received a report...
Three Charged in Alleged Scheme to Steal Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars Meant for Homeless Assistance
October 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Attorney General Bonta files charges in connection with alleged theft from Los Angeles-based homelessness assistance program By Sam Catamzaro California...
Apple Doubling Down on Westside Presence
October 22, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
550,000 + square foot campus planned for Culver-Los Angeles border By Sam Catanzaro Apple is doubling down on its Westside...
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch Combines Art, Pumpkins, and Community for Fall Family Fun.
October 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Mr. Bones Pumpkin Patch combines pumpkins, art, music, and fun to give you a fun-filled family experience in Culver City.
Fall Family Fun at The Palisades-Malibu YMCA Pumpkin Patch
October 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Fall fun at Palisades-Malibu YMCA pumpkin patch, hear from local children on what makes the perfect pumpkin.
WRAC and LA City Councilmember Call for Anti-Camping Ordinance Enforcement
October 21, 2021 Staff Writer
LA City Council President Nury Martinez and other put forward resolution By Dolores Quintana LA City Council President Nury Martinez...
VA Secretary Announces Plans House Over 500 Homeless Veterans in Los Angeles by End of Year
October 21, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Updated October 22, 2021 with added statement from the Los Angeles Homeless Service Authority. Announcement comes after Secretary Denis McDonough's...
Tommy Kitahata of Palisades Station 69 Named LAFD’s 2020 Firefighter of the Year
October 19, 2021 Staff Writer
Longtimer firefighters named Los Angeles Firefighters Association's 2020 "Firefighter of the Year" By Staff Writer Captain II Tommy Kitahata...
Palisades Village’s Bay Theater to Reopen Under Netflix Ownership Tonight
October 19, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
October 22 screening set to kick off reopening By Sam Catanzaro Netflix's reopening of the Bay Theater in Pacific Palisades...
Fire Captain II Tommy Kitahata of Station 69 Awarded Firefighter Of The Year: Palisades Today – October 18, 2021
October 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Dog Park Updates From Parks and Recreation Task Force * Fire...
