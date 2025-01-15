Pali Charter High Seeks Temporary Campus and Donations After Devastating Fires

The school is calling on local businesses, organizations, and individuals to help secure a temporary space

Palisades Charter High School is urgently seeking help from the Los Angeles community to find a temporary campus, following the destruction caused by recent wildfires. The fires have displaced many students, teachers, and families, leaving the beloved educational institution without a permanent home.

As the school grapples with the aftermath of the fires, its leadership and staff are working to ensure that students can continue their education despite the challenges.

“We have a unique opportunity to show the strength and resilience of our community in the face of adversity,” said Dr. Pamela Magee, the school’s executive director and principal. “By coming together, we can ensure that our students can stay in their learning environment, with their friends and mentors, at a time when they need it most.”

The fires have not only caused physical destruction but also emotional upheaval for many in the school’s community. Some families have lost their homes and belongings, while students are left grappling with the trauma of the events. The school’s leadership is particularly concerned about the impact of this disruption on students’ emotional well-being. In-person learning is seen as vital to their recovery, providing stability, emotional support, and a sense of normalcy.

The school is calling on local businesses, organizations, and individuals to help secure a temporary space for the students and teachers to continue their education. The search is focused on finding large indoor and outdoor areas, such as classrooms, campuses, or community spaces that can be used to accommodate students, staff, and school activities. Volunteers are also needed to assist with logistics, setup, and coordination.

Anyone who can help is encouraged to contact the school at PCHSrecovery@palihigh.org. In addition, donations to support the school’s transition can be made at https://givebutter.com/RaisePali.