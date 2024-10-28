Pali Community Council Calls for Action on Abandoned Construction Sites

These Sites, the Council Argues, Attract Squatters, Contribute to Blight, and Pose a Significant Wildfire Risk

Following years of concerns over abandoned and unfinished construction sites posing public safety risks in the Pacific Palisades area, the local community council has urged the Los Angeles City Council to address the issue.

The Pacific Palisades Community Council (PPCC) passed a unanimous motion supporting a city motion, CF 24-1128, that calls for a report from the Los Angeles Department of Building and Safety (LADBS) to explore solutions for these long-neglected sites.

The PPCC letter, addressed to City Council members and signed by PPCC President Sue Kohl, highlights the dangers posed by unfinished construction sites that have been neglected for over a decade in some cases. These sites, the council argues, attract squatters, contribute to blight, and present a significant wildfire risk in a region designated as a Very High Fire Hazard Severity Zone.

“Pacific Palisades Community Council believes there is a clear need for oversight and accountability for property owners and developers who allow construction sites to remain incomplete for extended periods,” the council’s letter reads. “These sites pose a risk of fire and other hazards and are a threat to public safety and welfare.”

The council’s motion aligns with Councilwoman Eunisses Hernandez’s initiative, CF 24-1128, which calls for a comprehensive LADBS report on potential penalties and solutions for abandoned sites. The PPCC urged the City Council’s Planning and Land Use Management (PLUM) Committee to prioritize the motion and advance it through council channels.