Pali Crime Update: Thief Enters Through 2nd Story Window, Takes Money and Jewelry

Pacific Palisades Crime Update

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore

Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes a thief who entered a home through a second story window stealing money and jewelry.

Burglary

700 Block of Muskingum Ave, 11/6/20 btwn 8 AM and 7:30 PM. The suspect entered victim’s home through a second floor window and took money and jewelry.

16100 Block of Sunset, btwn 11/7/20 at 9 PM and 11/8/20 at 5:06 AM. The suspects (#1 male Hispanic, black hair, 5’10” 200 lb, 35 years with a mustache, #2 female white, blonde hair, 5’1″ 140 lb, 25 years with a tattoo on her left foot) forced entry into victim’s apartment complex, broke the mail box lock, and took victim’s mail.

Theft

17300 Block of Sunset, 10/15/20 at 5 PM. The suspect took victim’s package from an apartment building lobby.

500 Block of Mt Holyoke, btwn 10/27/20 at 7 PM and 10/28/20 at 10 AM. The suspect took victim’s jacket, wallet, sunglasses from victim’s garage.