Pali Democratic Club to Host 2024 Garden Party

Senior Obama Advisor and Deputy Press Secretary Bill Burton Will Join the Event

The Pacific Palisades Democratic Club is gearing up for its annual Garden Party, set to take place this Sunday, September 8, from 2 to 4 p.m. The event will be held in person at a private residence in the Riviera neighborhood.

This year’s Garden Party will provide attendees with an opportunity to engage directly with several prominent elected officials. Scheduled to appear are Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin, Los Angeles County Supervisor Lindsey Horvath, City Attorney Hydee Feldstein Soto, City Councilmember Traci Park, and L.A. County Democratic Party Chair Mark Ramos. Additionally, Senior Obama Advisor and Deputy Press Secretary Bill Burton will join the event, with Congressman Brad Sherman delivering a special video message.

In addition to the political discussions, the event will feature a silent auction, offering attendees the chance to bid on a variety of items. Guests will also have the opportunity to enjoy an array of food and beverages while mingling with political figures and other community members committed to progressive causes. The club’s swag store will be open, selling merchandise and t-shirts featuring both current political themes and retro designs.

Tickets for the in-person event are priced at $75 for a single attendee and $140 for two attendees. A virtual option is available for $35, allowing participants to view the livestream of all speeches starting at 2:15 p.m. Special rates are also offered for students, with in-person tickets available for $50 and virtual tickets for $25.

Doors will open at 1:30 p.m., and those interested in attending or purchasing tickets can find more information on the club’s website or by contacting the club directly at 310-230-2084.

