Pali Dems Club to Hold Annual Meeting This Weekend

By Zach Armstrong

The Palisades Democratic Club will hold its official annual meeting on Sunday, Feb. 4 at Palisades Charter High School for locals to get 2024 updates and pose questions to elected officials.

In attendance will be State Sen. Ben Allen, Assemblymember Jacui Irwin, Sup. Lindsey Horvath and City Councilmember Traci Park, plus live video feedback from Mayor Karen Bass and Rep. Brad Sherman.

The event, though the club holds events throughout the year and its board meets monthly), also serves as the time at which this year’s board candidate slate will be up for ratification by club members in good standing who are present.

For registration, go to https://palisadesdemclub.org.