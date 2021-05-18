Pali High Charter School Student Earns National Merit Scholarship: Palisades Today – May 17, 2021

* Pali High Charter School Student Earns National Merit Scholarship
* LAFD Creates Fast Response Teams to Tackle Encampment Fires
The Palisades Fire buns over the weekend. Photo: LAFD (Flickr)
Fire, News

LAFD Says 48-Year-Old Homeless Man Suspected Palisades Fire Arsonist

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres  By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...
Video

Edify TV: LA Metro is Hiring

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

With the county beginning to fully reopen, LA Metro has announced plans to hire nearly 1,000 new drivers, learn more...

Firefighters in action fighting the Palisades Fire over the weekend. Photo: LA County Fire Department (Flickr).
Fire, News

Palisades Fire at 23 Percent Containment as Topanga Evacuation Orders Lifted

May 18, 2021

May 18, 2021

Arson suspect in custody for starting fire that has burned over 1,000 acres By Sam Catanzaro Topanga residents evacuated due...

The south end of the Will Rogers beach parking lot being used as a command post for combatting the Palisades Fire over the weekend. Photo: Courtesy Pacific Palisades Community Council.
Fire, News, Uncategorized

Will Rogers Beach Parking Lot Proposed for Shelter Serving as Command Post for Palisades Fire

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

Pacific Palisades Community Council to officials: using beach parking lot for housing “will reduce firefighting capacity and exacerbate already dangerous...

Photo: LA County Fire Department (Flickr)
Fire, News

Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection to Palisades Fire

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

Updated info: palisadesnews.com/palisades-fire-at-23-percent-containment-as-topanga-evacuation-orders-lifted LAFD announce arrest of male suspect Monday morning By Sam Catanzaro The LAFD has announced the arrest...
Video

Traveling with Your Pet This Summer?

May 17, 2021

May 17, 2021

Prepare for summer vacation with your fur-baby, here with some helpful tips is animal expert and Santa Monica Animal Shelter...

The Palisades Fire Sunday evening. Photo: LAFD
Fire, News

Palisades Fire Remains at Zero Percent Containment

May 16, 2021

May 16, 2021

Updated info: palisadesnews.com/palisades-fire-at-23-percent-containment-as-topanga-evacuation-orders-lifted Arsonist sought for 1,325 acre fire that broke out Friday night By Sam Catanzaro Mandatory evacuations remain...
Real Estate, Video

Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete

May 15, 2021

May 15, 2021

Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Sew to Go?

May 15, 2021

May 15, 2021

Local sewing school The Sew Chateau found a unique way to survive pandemic closures and has finally reopened for business....

Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

J.J. Abram’s Pacific Palisades Mansion listed on market for $22 Million

May 14, 2021

May 14, 2021

Mansion surrounded by celebrity neighbors including Brooke Shields and Steven Spielberg.  By Toi Creel J.J. Abram’s Pacific Palisades mansion is...

The parking lot at Will Rogers State Beach where a temporary homeless shelter may be located in the future. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News

Homelessness Committee Advances Proposal for Will Rogers Beach Shelter

May 14, 2021

May 14, 2021

LA City Council’s Homelessness and Poverty Committee advances controversial proposal By Sam Catanzaro A plan to bring more homeless shelters...
Video

Anti-Semitic Graffiti Seen Along Bike Path

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

Anti-Semitic messages stenciled in graffiti on benches along the bike path from Will Rogers Beach to Venice cause concern. This...
Video

Fire at Casa Nostra Restaurant Under Investigation

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

A highly damaging fire that broke out on Thursday April 22nd at Casa Nostra restaurant in the Highlands shopping center...
Upbeat Beat, Video

Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to...
Real Estate, Video

Tobey Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M

May 13, 2021

May 13, 2021

The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...

