* Pali High Charter School Student Earns National Merit Scholarship
* LAFD Creates Fast Response Teams to Tackle Encampment Fires
Pali High Charter School Student Earns National Merit Scholarship: Palisades Today – May 17, 2021
LAFD Says 48-Year-Old Homeless Man Suspected Palisades Fire Arsonist
May 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Arson investigators say 48-year-old as a transient set fire that has burned over 1,000 acres By Sam Catanzaro Officials have...
Edify TV: LA Metro is Hiring
May 18, 2021 Juliet Lemar
With the county beginning to fully reopen, LA Metro has announced plans to hire nearly 1,000 new drivers, learn more...
Palisades Fire at 23 Percent Containment as Topanga Evacuation Orders Lifted
May 18, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Arson suspect in custody for starting fire that has burned over 1,000 acres By Sam Catanzaro Topanga residents evacuated due...
Will Rogers Beach Parking Lot Proposed for Shelter Serving as Command Post for Palisades Fire
May 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Pacific Palisades Community Council to officials: using beach parking lot for housing “will reduce firefighting capacity and exacerbate already dangerous...
Arson Suspect Arrested in Connection to Palisades Fire
May 17, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Updated info: palisadesnews.com/palisades-fire-at-23-percent-containment-as-topanga-evacuation-orders-lifted LAFD announce arrest of male suspect Monday morning By Sam Catanzaro The LAFD has announced the arrest...
Traveling with Your Pet This Summer?
May 17, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Prepare for summer vacation with your fur-baby, here with some helpful tips is animal expert and Santa Monica Animal Shelter...
Palisades Fire Remains at Zero Percent Containment
May 16, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Updated info: palisadesnews.com/palisades-fire-at-23-percent-containment-as-topanga-evacuation-orders-lifted Arsonist sought for 1,325 acre fire that broke out Friday night By Sam Catanzaro Mandatory evacuations remain...
Edify TV: Culver City Ivy Station Complete
Four years of construction and $350 million dollars later, the Culver City Ivy Station development is ready for people to...
Sew to Go?
May 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local sewing school The Sew Chateau found a unique way to survive pandemic closures and has finally reopened for business....
J.J. Abram’s Pacific Palisades Mansion listed on market for $22 Million
May 14, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Mansion surrounded by celebrity neighbors including Brooke Shields and Steven Spielberg. By Toi Creel J.J. Abram’s Pacific Palisades mansion is...
Homelessness Committee Advances Proposal for Will Rogers Beach Shelter
May 14, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LA City Council’s Homelessness and Poverty Committee advances controversial proposal By Sam Catanzaro A plan to bring more homeless shelters...
Anti-Semitic Graffiti Seen Along Bike Path
Anti-Semitic messages stenciled in graffiti on benches along the bike path from Will Rogers Beach to Venice cause concern. This...
Fire at Casa Nostra Restaurant Under Investigation
A highly damaging fire that broke out on Thursday April 22nd at Casa Nostra restaurant in the Highlands shopping center...
Great White Sharks Closer Than We Think
Carlos Gauna captures great white sharks just off shore at many Westside beaches, learn more in this video brought to...
Tobey Maguire Sells Empty Brentwood Lot for $10.7M
The second most expensive land transaction this year was the sale of an undeveloped plot of land in Brentwood Park,...
