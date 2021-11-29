Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Pali High Football Loses To San Pedro After Undefeated Season
* Pacific Palisades Women’s Club Hosts 90th Birthday Celebration
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.
Pali High Football Loses To San Pedro After Undefeated Season: Palisades Today – November 30, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Sprouts vs Microgreens at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
December 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
What is the difference between sprouts and microgreens? Today we learn from a local farmer about the differences, nutrition, and...
Jonah’s Kitchen Serves Up Farm Fresh Fire Grilled Cuisine
December 1, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Jonah’s Kitchen elevates the fast casual dining experience offering California inspired wood fire grilled organic dishes with Latin and Caribbean...
Pali High Water Polo Team Ends Season as City and Regional Champs
November 30, 2021 Staff Writer
Boys Water Polo team has a november to remember By Dolores Quintana The boys water polo team at Palisades Charter...
Local Actor Alan Toy Cast in NBC’s ‘Annie Live!’
November 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Alan Toy is set to portray President Franklin Roosevelt in NBC’s holiday spectacular “Annie Live!”. Alan is the first disabled...
Beautify Your Neighborhood
November 30, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Beautify Earth connects local artists to local walls to create a more beautiful city through community involvement and art. Find...
Students From Palisades Charter High School Participate in 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge
November 30, 2021 Staff Writer
Eleven students from Palisades Charter High School participated recently in the 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge, one group of a...
Snackable Baby Corn at The Santa Monica Farmers Market
Looking for a quick, delicious, and fun snack? Baby corn could be the answer. Video brought to you by Avenir.
Santa Monica Brew Works Holiday Inspired Beers Have Arrived
Santa Monica Brew Works the one and only local brewery in Santa Monica has just come out with its bourbon...
ICE Santa Monica Cancelled Once Again
ICE Santa Monica is closed for another year due to technical problems, learn more in this video brought to you...
Mountain Biker Sustains Serious Injuries in Mandeville Canyon Fall
November 23, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
LAFD perform multiple rescues in Brentwood/Palisades area By Sam Catanzaro A mountain biker sustained serious injuries recently after a fall...
Construction of Controversial Palisades Highlands Elder Care Facility Continues
November 23, 2021 Staff Writer
Work continues at 1525 Palisades Drive development Construction on the underground parking garage that would serve the controversial Palisades Highlands...
Missing Elderly Man Rescued From Remote Palisades Location: Palisades Today – November 22, 2021
November 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Missing Elder Found And Rescued From Remote Palisades Location* LA City Council...
New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying
November 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
According to a recent study by the Cyberbullying Research center over 20% of tweens, aged 9 – 12 have experienced...
Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office
November 19, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking...
LAPD Warns of Follow Home Robbery Trend
November 18, 2021 Staff Writer
Department requests Information From The Public By Dolores Quintana The Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) of the LAPD has issued a...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Jonah’s Kitchen Serves Up Farm Fresh Fire Grilled Cuisine
Jonah's Kitchen elevates the fast casual dining experience offering California inspired wood fire grilled organic dishes with Latin and Caribbean...Read more
POPULAR
Students From Palisades Charter High School Participate in 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge
Eleven students from Palisades Charter High School participated recently in the 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge, one group of a...Read more