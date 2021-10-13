Pali High Football’s Perfect Season Continues

Dolphins 7-0, ranked #3 in LA City Section

By Chad Winthrop

Coming off a resounding 55-0 victory, the undefeated Pali High football team will take on an also undefeated Hamilton High School this week.

Last Friday, the Palisades Dolphins Varsity Football team flexed their muscles, defeating University High School 55-0.

Led by quarterback Sammy Silva who threw 193 yards at a .917 clip recording four touchdowns, the Dolphins gave the home crowd plenty to cheer about. From the receiving end, senior Moses Roses led the way receiving two touchdowns while sophomore Kwazi Estes and senior Daniel Anoh each received one touchdown pass. Anoh also rushed for one touchdown, joining senior Barrett Gordon and sophomore Josh Russell who each also rushed for one touchdown.

Up next for the Dolphins is an away game this Friday at 7 p.m. against Hamilton High School, a team that is also undefeated going into the matchup with a 6-0 record.

Heading into the game, Palisades finds itself ranked #3 in the Los Angeles City CIF Section, #89 overall in Los Angeles and #179 statewide.

Fans can next see the Dolphins live at home on October 22 when they host Fairfax High School at 7 p.m.