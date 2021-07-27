Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Pali High Graduate Headed to Olympic Games For Men’s Fencing
* Free Tree Trimming and Wildfire Safety for Residents
All this and more on today’s show made possible by Santa Monica College
Pali High Graduate Headed to Olympic Games: Palisades Today – July 27, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
Malibu Wine Trail Part 2: Montage Vineyards Private Estate
July 28, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Today on the Malibu Wine Trail we stop by Montage Vineyards and chat with an artisan winemaker who gives us...
Community Council Continues Opposition to Will Rogers Beach Homeless Shelter
July 27, 2021 Palisades News
“Spending any more time and energy on studying this disallowed site would waste public resources and delay and impede the...
Veterans Golf Classic Supporting Programs for Homeless Veterans
July 27, 2021 Juliet Lemar
New Directions for Veterans is hosting the Veterans Golf Classic to support services provided by the organization for veterans. Video...
PPCC Letter to State Agencies Regarding Will Rogers Homeless Housing
July 23, 2021 Palisades News
The following is a letter from the Pacific Palisades Community Council to the State Department of Parks and Recreation (Cal...
Summer Camps are Back for School of Rock Venice
July 23, 2021 Juliet Lemar
School of Rock welcomes back students for in-person summer camps offering performance based intensives for musicians of all skill levels....
Culver City Council Approves Plans for New Hotel on Jefferson Blvd
July 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
The 175 room hotel will replace the small strip mall on the corner of Jefferson and Sepulveda blvd and provide...
Architectural “Troxell House” destroyed by fire on Paseo Miramar
July 22, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Family searches for lost dog after devastating home fire on Paseo Miramar. Video brought to you by Future Elite Academy.
Cooking With Kale – Market Report
July 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Greens such as kale can sometimes be overlooked in the kitchen, today we chat about all the fun ways to...
Malibu Wine Trail Part 1: Rosenthal Malibu Estate Vineyards
July 21, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Malibu is home to 52 wineries and vineyards spanning over 44,000 acres of land tucked away in the Santa Monica...
Forward Progress of Topanga Brush Fire Stopped After Burning 20 Acres
July 20, 2021 Sam Catanzaro
Brush fire burns around 20 acres Monday afternoon By Sam Catanzaro Los Angeles County Fire Department (LACoFD) crews stopped forward...
Michelle Pfeiffer and Husband David Kelly Flip Palisades Home: Palisades Today – July 19, 2021
Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Michelle Pfeiffer and Husband David Kelly Flip Palisades Home * Pacific...
The Last Polo Field in Los Angeles Reopens on the Westside
Will Rogers polo field is the last remaining polo field in Los Angeles and polo club games now resumed after...
New ‘Catio’ Opens at Cat Cafe Lounge
Los Angeles’ only non-Profit Cat Cafe has a new ‘Catio’ where you can enjoy a beverage and the company of...
LASD to Heighten Patrol In Effort To Clear Public Spaces
July 16, 2021 Juliet Lemar
Hear from a local business owner on how to clear public spaces in response to homelessness in Santa Monica. Video...
Santa Monica’s First Medical Cannabis Dispensary Could Be Coming to Wilshire Blvd
July 15, 2021 Juliet Lemar
CPC Compassion inc plans to open on Wilshire blvd in December of 2021 if approved by the planning commission of...
Newsletter
Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test
digital
RECENT POSTS
Malibu Wine Trail Part 2: Montage Vineyards Private Estate
Today on the Malibu Wine Trail we stop by Montage Vineyards and chat with an artisan winemaker who gives us...Read more
POPULAR
New Renderings For $2 Billion Complex One Beverly
Newly approved mixed use complex One Beverly unveils new renderings showcasing towers, gardens, and public spaces. Video brought to you...Read more