Pali High ‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Deadline Extended: Palisades Today – October, 15, 2020

* Pali High ‘Halloween Freak Fest’ Film Competition Deadline Extended
* LA County Covid-19 Workplace Cases Rise Slightly
Trump Sign Taken From House’s Front Lawn, Catalytic Converter Theft

October 16, 2020

October 16, 2020

Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes includes a resident that had a Trump...
Los Angeles Parking Enforcement Resumes

October 16, 2020

October 16, 2020

LADOT Resumes Parking Enforcement The Los Angeles Department of Transportation (LADOT) Parking Enforcement and Traffic Control (PETC) has resumed parking...
Edify TV: Penmar Golf Homeless Encampment Update

October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

The City of Los Angeles has taken new action in an effort to deal with a homeless encampment along Penmar...
Michelin Guide Pauses Announcement of 2020 California Stars

October 15, 2020

October 15, 2020

Restaurant guide says COVID-19 and wildfires forced decision By Kerry Slater The Michelin Guide has paused the announcement of Stars,...
Pie Season Is Here!

October 14, 2020

October 14, 2020

Learn how to make your holiday favorites with gluten free and vegan options in this interview with Sinners & Saints...

The Pacific Palisades Woman’s Club clubhouse. Photo: Facebook.
Two Free Flu Shot Clinics in Pacific Palisades This Weekend

October 13, 2020

October 13, 2020

PPRA and Woman’s Club putting on clinics this weekend By Chad Winthrop Have not gotten your flu shot yet? Well,...
Pacific Palisades Under Heat Advisory Warning

October 13, 2020

October 13, 2020

Heat advisory in effect until 5 p.m. Friday By Sam Catanzaro The National Weather Service (NWS) has declared a heat...
UCLA Develops Faster, Cheaper Coronavirus Testing

October 13, 2020

October 13, 2020

SwabSeq testing platform to be rolled out after FDA approval Scientists at UCLA Health will soon be using a new...
Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Reopening For Lap Swimming: Palisades Today – October, 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Maggie Gilbert Aquatic Center Reopening For Lap Swimming * Santa Monica...

Photo: Joe Biden (Facebook).
Pacific Palisades Among Neighborhoods Donating Most to Joe Biden

October 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

Survey breaks down donations to Biden campaign by zip code By Sam Catanzaro Residents of Pacific Palisades have donated to...
Edify TV: Mail-in Ballots Found Dumped in Santa Monica Trash

October 12, 2020

October 12, 2020

A Santa Monica man found a stack of mail-in ballots in trash and recycling bins. Learn more in this video...

Motel 6 in Baldwin Park, one of eight motels LA County is looking to house homeless individuals in. Photo: Google.
LA County Approves $75M to Fund Acquisition of Motels for Homeless Housing

October 9, 2020

October 9, 2020

LA County Board of Supervisors approves $75M to fund acquisition By Toi Creel To help fight the housing crisis and...
Katy Perry Selling Beverly Hills Home For $7.95M

October 9, 2020

October 9, 2020

Today on Westside Cribz, The most cost effective remodel projects to raise your homes value, Katy Perry is selling her...
Palisades Burglar Uses Pool, Takes Shower

October 9, 2020

October 9, 2020

Palisades crime update Submitted by LAPD Senior Lead Officer Michael Moore Among recent Pacific Palisades crimes was a burglar who...
Palisades Parent And Tech CEO Sentenced in College Admission Scandal: Palisades Today – October, 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

October 8, 2020

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Parent And Tech CEO Sentenced in College Admission Scandal *...

