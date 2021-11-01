Pali High Has Announces Fall Play “Dangerous Corner”: Palisades Today – November 1, 2021

* Pali High Has Announces Fall Play “Dangerous Corner”
* Veterans Gardens At Pali Rec Center Receives Final Approval
All this and more on today's show made possible by Santa Monica College

Food & Drink, Video

“Citrus Caviar” at The Santa Monica Farmers Market

November 3, 2021

November 3, 2021

Australian Finger Limes, also known as “citrus caviar” can be a great addition to holiday cocktails, salads, and more. Learn...
Video

Local Youth Band Gives Back to the Community

November 2, 2021

November 2, 2021

First Day of School was created by the Bundlie Brothers as a way to rock out while supporting causes they...

Veterans Row on San Vicente Boulevard in Brentwood. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
News

Veterans Row Cleanup Effort Begins

November 1, 2021

November 1, 2021

LASD, LA Public Works, LAHSA and more begin abatement process By Sam Catanzaro Efforts to clear the Veteran’s Row homeless...

Eugene Levy. Photo: Wikimedia Commons.
Life and Arts, News

Drawing For Dinner With Eugene Levy Saturday at The Draycott

October 29, 2021

October 29, 2021

Saturday at 4:45 p.m. By Dolores Quintana The Pacific Palisades Rotary Club will be holding a raffle drawing this Saturday...
Dining, News

Over a Third of California Restaurants Unable to Pay Rent

October 27, 2021

October 27, 2021

350,000 restaurant jobs remain unfilled By Dolores Quintana Over a third of California restaurants are unable to pay rent while...
Dining, News

New Executive Chef for Five-Star Malibu Hotel

October 27, 2021

October 27, 2021

David Fricaud joins the Malibu Beach Inn By Dolores Quintana A new executive chef is jointing the restaurant for a...
Video

Save Halloween With The Santa Monica Playhouse

October 27, 2021

October 27, 2021

Ready for some spooky season magic? Santa Monica Playhouse presents “Absolutely Halloween” , a fun for all ages sure to...
Food & Drink, Video

Pomegranate Season is Here!

October 27, 2021

October 27, 2021

Today at the Santa Monica Farmers Market we are learning all about Pomegranates from the local vendors. Video brought to...

A kitten recovered from the engine bay of a vehicle in Brentwood recently. Photo: LAPD.
News, Upbeat Beat

Firefighters Save Kitten Stowaway

October 26, 2021

October 26, 2021

Cat now up for adoption at the West Los Angeles Shelter By Sam Catanzaro LAFD firefighters in Brentwood helped a...
Fire, News

LAFD Fire Drone Exhibition

October 26, 2021

October 26, 2021

Westridge Trailhead in Brentwood on November 4 at 12 p.m. By Sam Catanzaro The Los Angeles Fire Department (LAFD) will...
News, Video

Spin Deploys New 3-Wheeled E-Scooter

October 26, 2021

October 26, 2021

Spin has released its new 3 wheel e-scooter providing mobility solutions with increased stability. Video brought to you by Santa...
Video

HULUWEEN’s Immersive Pop Up Event at Santa Monica Pier!

October 26, 2021

October 26, 2021

Huluween has created an all ages immersive pop up event for Halloween weekend on the Santa Monica Pier. Video brought...
News, Video

Pali Charter High Board Of Trustees Discusses Vaccine Mandate & Virtual Meetings: Palisades Today – October 25, 2021

October 25, 2021

October 25, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes. * Palisades Businessman Sim Farar Appointed As U.S Representative To The U.N...

A Malibu mansion Jordan’s King Abdullah bought for $70 million. Photo: Realtor.com
News, Real Estate

Pandora Papers Reveals Jordan’s King Abdullah Bought $70M Malibu Mansion

October 23, 2021

October 23, 2021

Westside Real Estate Scene October 25, 2021 By Dolores Quintana The Pandora Papers have revealed the extent of the King...
News, Real Estate

Metro Considering Joint Development of Transit Land To Build Affordable Housing

October 22, 2021

October 22, 2021

Agency looking into goal of building 10,000 units of affordable housing By Dolores Quintana LA Metro has received a report...

