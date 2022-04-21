Pali High Reinstates Mask Mandate

Masks will be required indoors until at least April 29

By Sam Catanzaro

Students were again wearing masks indoors this week at Palisades Charter High School, where administrators reported a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections among students and staff in the wake of spring break.

According to a message from school officials, “testing has revealed that there has been a significant increase in positive COVID-19 tests in our PCHS community.”

According to school officials, since the positivity rate exceeded 0.5 percent, it initiated a mandatory reinstatement of indoor mask- requirements indoors, under the schools labor contract with the teachers’ union. The school’s positivity rate was 0.7 percent as of Wednesday.

According to school officials, the indoor mask requirement will remain in place until at least April 29. On April 29 there will be another test of positivity rate among students and staff. If the positivity rate surpasses 1.5 percent, masks will be required outdoors as well.

“We all hope this never becomes necessary, but wanted to remind you all of this possibility,” school officials said.

While mask mandates remain lifted for non charter schools within the Los Angeles Unified School District, Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District and Beverly Hills School District, last Friday the Culver City Unified School District extended its mandate until May 2 due to rising COVID-19 transmission among students and staff.