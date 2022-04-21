Pali High Reinstates Mask Mandate

Palisades Charter High School. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.

Masks will be required indoors until at least April 29

By Sam Catanzaro

Students were again wearing masks indoors this week at Palisades Charter High School, where administrators reported a sharp rise in COVID-19 infections among students and staff in the wake of spring break.

According to a message from school officials, “testing has revealed that there has been a significant increase in positive COVID-19 tests in our PCHS community.”

According to school officials, since the positivity rate exceeded 0.5 percent, it initiated a mandatory reinstatement of indoor mask- requirements indoors, under the schools labor contract with the teachers’ union. The school’s positivity rate was 0.7 percent as of Wednesday.

According to school officials, the indoor mask requirement will remain in place until at least April 29. On April 29 there will be another test of positivity rate among students and staff. If the positivity rate surpasses 1.5 percent, masks will be required outdoors as well. 

“We all hope this never becomes necessary, but wanted to remind you all of this possibility,” school officials said. 

While mask mandates remain lifted for non charter schools within the Los Angeles Unified School District, Santa Monica-Malibu Unified School District and Beverly Hills School District, last Friday the Culver City Unified School District extended its mandate until May 2 due to rising COVID-19 transmission among students and staff.

in Education, News
Related Posts
News

Ralphs, Albertsons, Vons and Pavilions Workers Ratify New Contract to Avoid Strike

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

New 3-year contract includes wages increase, more part-time hours and more By Dolores Quintana Grocery store workers at Ralphs, Albertsons,...

Mountain lion P-97. Photo: Jeff Sikich/NPS.
News

Young Mountain Lion Killed by Vehicle on 405 Freeway in Brentwood

April 21, 2022

Read more
April 21, 2022

18-month old male P-97 killed Thursday night By Sam Catanzaro A young mountain lion was killed by a vehicle on...

Tracy Quinn. Photo: Natural Resources Defense Council.
News, Upbeat Beat

Tracy Quinn Appointed CEO of Heal the Bay

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

Former NRDC Director of Urban Water Policy to assume role May 2 Environmental group Heal the Bay this week announced...

Photo: pacificpalisadeshistory.org.
News, Upbeat Beat

Pacific Palisades Centennial Celebration Around the Corner

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

May 7, 2022, from 1-3 p.m. The Pacific Palisades Centennial Celebration is just around the corner! This special Centennial celebration...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Captain Jonathan Tom Reports On Arrests In Pacific Palisades

April 19, 2022

Read more
April 19, 2022

Pali High robbery suspect and drug dealer who targeted middle school kids caught  On April 14, LAPD West Los Angeles...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Westside Regional Alliance of Councils To Hold Candidate Debates

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Two debates with candidates for Council District 11 and LA County Supervisor District 3 Westside Regional Alliance of Councils will...
News, Video

Candidates Set To Speak At Two Upcoming Public Forums: Palisades Today – April 18th, 2022

April 18, 2022

Read more
April 18, 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Candidates Set To Speak At Two Upcoming Public Forums* “A Run For...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

New Poll Finds That Many Californians Feel Economic Anxiety About Housing Costs

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Poll also finds that some Californians have considered moving away By Dolores Quintana A new poll released this week showed...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

LA Business Council Warns That The City Can’t Build Enough Housing Without Major Policy Changes

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Council calls for sweeping reform By Dolores Quintana The LA Business Council (LABC) has given the City of Los Angeles...

Photo: Getty Photos
News

Muse Rocker Buys Pacific Palisades Mansion Off Market

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Musician has left Laurel Canyon for the pedigreed Palisades By Dolores Quintana Drummer and co-founder of rock band Muse, Dominic...

Photo: Courtesy of Robert Zymet
News

DeCarrera Fine Art Can Help You Navigate The Art World

April 15, 2022

Read more
April 15, 2022

Robert Zymet is an expert who has his finger on the pulse of the art world. By Dolores Quintana Have...
News

Malibu Considering Sending Homeless People Outside City for Shelter

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

Plan would house homeless people within city limits in other municipalities By Dolores Quintana In a special Malibu City Council...

P-102, a six-week old mountain lion kitten, was found with three different types of anticoagulant rodenticide (AR) compounds in her liver. Photo: National Park Service
News

Orphan Mountain Lion Kittens Found Last Year Test Positive for Rodenticide Poisoning, Feline Panleukopenia

April 14, 2022

Read more
April 14, 2022

A necropsy report shows that two kittens, P-100 and P-102, discovered last November in a Thousand Oaks office complex as...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
Dining, Food & Drink, News

LA County Takes Steps Towards Banning Single-use Plastics

April 13, 2022

Read more
April 13, 2022

Board of Supervisors approve ordinance along 4-1 vote, final vote still needed By Dolores Quintana An ordinance that would ban...

Field crew workers from seasons past working in the Santa Monica Mountains. Photo: NPS / Lacey Cunningham.
News, Upbeat Beat

Get Paid $17 an Hour to Work in the Santa Monica Mountains for National Parks Service

April 12, 2022

Read more
April 12, 2022

NPS looking for field crew members for 2022 season The National Parks Service (NPS) is looking for field crew members...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR