Pali High School Graduates Launch Nonprofit to Help Rebuild Community

Photo: palisadesforever.com

Founded by four childhood friends with deep ties to the community, Palisades Forever aims to restore the vibrant character of Pacific Palisades

In the wake of the devastating January 2025 wildfires that ravaged Pacific Palisades, a group of locals has launched a nonprofit, Palisades Forever, to spearhead recovery and rebuilding efforts. The fires destroyed homes, schools, businesses, and parks, leaving residents grappling with immense loss and uncertainty.

Founded by four childhood friends with deep ties to the community, Palisades Forever aims to restore the vibrant character of Pacific Palisades, focusing on revitalizing schools, businesses, recreational spaces, and landmarks. “The way the community has come together in the aftermath of this tragedy has been inspiring,” the founders said in a statement. “We recognize that the restoration process won’t happen overnight, but with everyone’s support, we can rebuild the town we love.”

The nonprofit is in the process of obtaining 501(c)(3) status, ensuring that 100% of donations and proceeds go directly toward rebuilding efforts. Plans include partnering with other organizations to maximize impact and expedite the revitalization process.

The founders, siblings and friends who grew up in the area, include Will and Haley Holbrow and Spencer and Justin Howard, all graduates of Palisades Charter High School. Each has since embarked on professional careers across various industries but remains united in their passion for preserving the unique essence of their hometown.

“We grew up here, and the Palisades shaped who we are today,” said Haley Holbrow. “Now it’s our turn to give back and make sure future generations can experience the same magic of this community.”

In addition to accepting donations, Palisades Forever has launched a line of apparel, with proceeds supporting recovery efforts. Items such as long-sleeve shirts, T-shirts, and hoodies bearing the “Palisades Forever” and “Cleanup Crew” logos are available for purchase. Prices range from $35 to $85, with the first batch of orders closing on January 26, 2025.

The founders hope the merchandise will both raise funds and foster a sense of unity among residents. “Together, we will restore our community and come back stronger and better than ever,” the nonprofit’s website declares.

For more information, go to https://www.palisadesforever.com/.

