Pali High School Senior Raises Funds for Leukemia Society: Palisades Today – February 28th 2022

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.
* Puzzle Zoo On Sunset Blvd Has Closed After Church Gives 30 Days Notice
* Pali High Senior Raises Funds for Leukemia Society
All this and more on today’s show was made possible by Santa Monica College.

News, Video
Photo: The American Red Cross.
News, Westside Wellness

Critical Need for Blood Donations on the Westside

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2022

American Red Cross, UCLA Health continue to face a national blood emergency By Dolores Quintana  The American Red Cross continues...

Palisades Drive near Sunset Boulevard. Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

City Council Looking Into Reducing Speed Limits for Palisades Streets

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2022

City Council Transportation Committee approves LADOT speed reduction plan By Sam Catanzaro Reduced speed limits may be coming for streets...
News, Video

Protesters Gather in Westwood Calling for U.S Support for Ukraine

February 28, 2022

February 28, 2022

A mass of protesters gathered on Veteran and Wilshire Ave to protest the Russian attacks on Ukraine. Hear what protesters...

LAX Suites on Aviation Boulevard. Photo: Google.
News, Real Estate

The City and County of LA Announce Proposed Purchases of Properties Through Project Homekey

February 25, 2022

February 25, 2022

Two Westside-area hotels included By Dolores Quintana The City of Los Angeles has announced that the Board of Commissioners of...
Video, Wellness

Red Cross Experiencing Worst Blood Shortage in Over a Decade

February 25, 2022

February 25, 2022

One donation of blood can save up to three lives and The American Red Cross needs your help as our...

Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin. Photo: Juliet Lemar.
Crime, News

PPCC Hosts Public Safety Meeting

February 24, 2022

February 24, 2022

Feb. 10 meeting held with LAPD Senior Lead Officer Brian Espin and Sergeant Scott Alpert By Dolores Quintana Senior Lead...

Mayoral candidates on the stage at LMU for a debate this week. Photo: Facebook (@lmula).
News

Protestors Disrupt First Debate Among LA Mayoral Candidates

February 24, 2022

February 24, 2022

One protestor rushes stage at Tuesday evening debate at LMU By Sam Catanzaro Protesters disrupted the Los Angeles Mayoral Debate...

Photo: Facebook (@LACAssessor).
News

Prang Seeks Third Term as LA County Assessor

February 23, 2022

February 23, 2022

Incumbent explains the role of the assessor and its impact on residential and commercial properties By Nick Antonicello For too...

Photo: Facebook (@MoonshadowsMalibu90265)
Dining, News

Local Restaurant Named One of Top-100 Restaurants in Country

February 23, 2022

February 23, 2022

Moonshadows makes Yelp’s annual top-100 list By Dolores Quintana  A local oceanfront restaurant has been named one of the top-100...
Dining, Food & Drink, Video

Local Diner Celebrates 40th Anniversary with a Special Giveaway

February 23, 2022

February 23, 2022

Beloved, award-winning local restaurant John O’Groats is celebrating its 40th Anniversary on Saturday, February 26th. In celebration of the big...
Video, Wellness

Random Acts of Kindness Day Celebrated at Local Cafe

February 23, 2022

February 23, 2022

La La Land Kind Cafe in collaboration with Jergens treated customers to free giveaways during Random Acts of Kindness Day..Video...

Photo: Courtesy Sylvan Learning Center
Education, News, Upbeat Beat

Brentwood Welcomes New Sylvan Learning Center

February 22, 2022

February 22, 2022

By Susan Payne  A new Sylvan Learning Center is ready to tackle learning challenges students in Brentwood, Pacific Palisades and...
News, Video

Santa Monica Library Goes Fine Free

February 22, 2022

February 22, 2022

Santa Monica Public Library is going fine free! Learn more in this video brought to you by The Invisible Gardener.
Culture, Life and Arts, Video

Spotlight On Black Health And Wellness During Black History Month

February 22, 2022

February 22, 2022

Building Bridges Art exchange in collaboration with The City of Santa Monica is highlighting black artists during Black History month...

Joaquin Niemann (right) pictured with Tiger Woods following his victory at the 2022 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club. Photo: Facebook (@thegenesisinv).
News

Joaquin Niemann Wins 2022 Genesis Invitational at Riviera Country Club

February 22, 2022

February 22, 2022

Chilean golfer wins in wire-to-wire fashion By Dan Scali/Genesis Invitational  Winning wire-to-wire on the PGA TOUR is not an easy...

