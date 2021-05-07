Pali High Students Returning to Campus for in-Person Instruction

Over 500 students set to return Monday

By Sam Catanzaro

In-person instruction is set to begin at Palisades Charter High School after over a year of distance learning.

On Monday, May 10 students who opted to will return to campus for in-person, faculty-led instruction in which teachers will be conducting both in-person and online instructions simultaneously. For the past week, some students have been back on campus participating in “Zoom-In-A-Room” style classes with supervising teachers.

When students return for in-person instruction Monday, they will continue to follow their current online class schedule. As reported by the Palisades Post, as of May 6 around 550 students have expressed interest in returning to campus Monday.

The students returning for in-person, faculty-led instruction will follow a Monday-Thursday schedule through the remainder of the school year, which ends June 9. Graduation will take place on Thursday, June 10.

Not all students will take part in the in-person instruction program, as some have opted to continue with distance learning the rest of the school year. In addition, some other students have been taking part since April 12 in a program known as Back to Campus – Enrichment, in which students meet in small groups in the afternoon twice a week for certain courses. This learning option will continue until May 27.

According to Pali High’s website, all forms of on-campus/in-person interaction will require students to show proof of a negative PCR COVID-19 test before returning to campus initially and then on a weekly basis. All students and Pali High staff will be required to follow health protocols, which include physical distancing, proper use of face masks and passing a three-part health check (Symptoms, Temperature and COVID Test) each day they come to campus. According to Pali High, not passing any of these three components will mean the person cannot come onto campus.

For more information about PCHS health practices and protocols, please review the materials HERE.