Pali High Water Polo Team Ends Season as City and Regional Champs

The Pali High boys water polo team after its ninth straight CIF Los Angeles City Section title. Photo: Facebook (USA Water Polo).

Boys Water Polo team has a november to remember

By Dolores Quintana

The boys water polo team at Palisades Charter High has won both the Los Angeles City Division 1 and Regional Division III Championships.  

On Nov. 10, the Palisades Dolphins overcame Reseda’s Cleveland Charter High School Cavaliers 22 to 7 in the City Section Division 1 final following their 16 to 8 win against the Eagle Rock Eagles, 18 to 5 win against the El Camino Royals, and their 19 to4 win against the Robert F. Kennedy Community High School Bobcats. This is the ninth year that the Pali High team has won the City Division 1 title. 

Palisades Water Polo then won the CIF SoCal Regional Division III when they were up against the top-seeded Carpinteria Warriors on the Warriors’ home turf on Nov. 20. The final score was 9 to 5. This was a rematch from the tournament game on Sept. 9, where the Warriors squeaked out a win 13 to 12 against the Dolphins. Carpenteria was 26-4 during the season, so this was quite a match up. 

John Possman, the Dolphins’ goalkeeper, was responsible for no less than 13 saves, one of which was a penalty shot. Connor Guy, the team’s co-captain, was responsible for 4 goals, while co-captain Eion Fox was close behind with three goals. Players Sami Raskin and Gavin Levy scored a goal apiece.. The Dolphins were 27 to 4 in the City League and 9 to 1 in the Western Marine League. 

The Palisades Dolphins will lose both co-captains, Fox and Guy, and an additional starting player after they graduate.

in News, Upbeat Beat
Related Posts
Photo: Facebook (@ilovegelsons).
Upbeat Beat

Gelson’s Annual Toy Drive Kicks Off

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

Red bins return December 1-19 at Gelson’s in Pacific Palisades  By Sam Catanzaro Gelson’s annual holiday toy drive returns to...

Students from Palisades Charter High School participate in the 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge. Back row, left to right: Andrew Wu, Maren Carrere, Andrea Arreortua, Samuel Javedanfar, James Lewis, Steve Engelmann (advisor); Front row, left to right: Cleo Waxman-Lee, Stella Becir, Jenna Barad, Ella Taghibagi, Maya Millner, Livia Rosenmayr. Photo: Courtesy.
Education, News

Students From Palisades Charter High School Participate in 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge

November 30, 2021

Read more
November 30, 2021

Eleven students from Palisades Charter High School participated recently in the 2021 San Bernardino Forestry Challenge, one group of a...
News, Video

Pali High Football Loses To San Pedro After Undefeated Season: Palisades Today – November 30, 2021

November 29, 2021

Read more
November 29, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Pali High Football Loses To San Pedro After Undefeated Season* Pacific Palisades...

Photo: LAFD (official)
News

Mountain Biker Sustains Serious Injuries in Mandeville Canyon Fall

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

LAFD perform multiple rescues in Brentwood/Palisades area By Sam Catanzaro A mountain biker sustained serious injuries recently after a fall...

A rendering of an eldercare facility being constructed in Pacific Palisades. Credit: LADCP.
News, Real Estate

Construction of Controversial Palisades Highlands Elder Care Facility Continues

November 23, 2021

Read more
November 23, 2021

Work continues at 1525 Palisades Drive development Construction on the underground parking garage that would serve the controversial Palisades Highlands...
News, Video

Missing Elderly Man Rescued From Remote Palisades Location: Palisades Today – November 22, 2021

November 22, 2021

Read more
November 22, 2021

Local news and culture in under 5 minutes.* Missing Elder Found And Rescued From Remote Palisades Location* LA City Council...
News, Video

New Study Finds 1 in 5 Tweens Experience Cyberbullying

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

According to a recent study by the Cyberbullying Research center over 20% of tweens, aged 9 – 12 have experienced...
News, Video

Veterans Demand Answers to Homeless Crisis Outside Ted Lieu’s West LA Office

November 19, 2021

Read more
November 19, 2021

Veterans took to the streets and marched from the West LA VA campus to the office of Ted Lieu, seeking...

Photo: Getty
Crime, News

LAPD Warns of Follow Home Robbery Trend

November 18, 2021

Read more
November 18, 2021

Department requests Information From The Public By Dolores Quintana The Robbery Homicide Division (RHD) of the LAPD has issued a...

Anissa and Paul John Balson at the 2018 Getty President’s Dinner at the Getty Villa Museum on May 1, 2018, in Malibu, California Photo: Ryan Miller/Capture Imaging.
Upbeat Beat

Local Couple Make Major Gift to Support Getty Villa Museum

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Los Angeles philanthropists Anissa and Paul John Balson have made a landmark gift to establish the Balson Family Endowed Fund,...

Photo: Courtesy Alzheimer’s Association
News, Upbeat Beat

Over $100K Raised in the Santa Monica Walk to End Alzheimer’s

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Nearly 350 participate in October 24 event at Santa Monica Pier By Sam Catanzaro Over 300 Westside participants raised $127,063...

Photo: laparkrangers.com
Crime, News

Bonin Lone Dissenting Vote in Motion to Arm Park Rangers

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Motion advances out of committee to arm rangers in City parks By Dolores Quintana Los Angeles’ Chief Park Ranger Joe...
News, Video

Local Church Seeks Community Help For Repairs

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

The Church in Ocean Park Is in need of a new roof after 100 years of service. Learn how you...

Photo: Sam Catanzaro.
News, Transportation

Buscaino Seeks Revival of Ban on Residential Vehicle Dwellings

November 16, 2021

Read more
November 16, 2021

Lawmaker seeks to revive section 8502 of LA Municipal Code By Dolores Quintana   Los Angeles City Councilmember Joe Buscaino has...

Photo: Facebook (@LosAngelesFireDepartment).
News

Temporary Restraining Order Is Denied to LAFD Union in Vaccine Mandate Case

November 15, 2021

Read more
November 15, 2021

December 2 hearing set by judge By Dolores Quintana An application to the Superior Court of Los Angeles for a...

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to receive the latest news and events in the Pacific Palisades and the surrounding areas! test

digital

RECENT POSTS

POPULAR