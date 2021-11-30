Pali High Water Polo Team Ends Season as City and Regional Champs

Boys Water Polo team has a november to remember

By Dolores Quintana

The boys water polo team at Palisades Charter High has won both the Los Angeles City Division 1 and Regional Division III Championships.

On Nov. 10, the Palisades Dolphins overcame Reseda’s Cleveland Charter High School Cavaliers 22 to 7 in the City Section Division 1 final following their 16 to 8 win against the Eagle Rock Eagles, 18 to 5 win against the El Camino Royals, and their 19 to4 win against the Robert F. Kennedy Community High School Bobcats. This is the ninth year that the Pali High team has won the City Division 1 title.

Palisades Water Polo then won the CIF SoCal Regional Division III when they were up against the top-seeded Carpinteria Warriors on the Warriors’ home turf on Nov. 20. The final score was 9 to 5. This was a rematch from the tournament game on Sept. 9, where the Warriors squeaked out a win 13 to 12 against the Dolphins. Carpenteria was 26-4 during the season, so this was quite a match up.

John Possman, the Dolphins’ goalkeeper, was responsible for no less than 13 saves, one of which was a penalty shot. Connor Guy, the team’s co-captain, was responsible for 4 goals, while co-captain Eion Fox was close behind with three goals. Players Sami Raskin and Gavin Levy scored a goal apiece.. The Dolphins were 27 to 4 in the City League and 9 to 1 in the Western Marine League.

The Palisades Dolphins will lose both co-captains, Fox and Guy, and an additional starting player after they graduate.