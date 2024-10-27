Pali Neighborhood Gets Flood Protection Ahead of Rainy Season

Deputies From Council District 11 Assisted With Filling and Placing the Sandbags

Councilwoman Traci Park’s office, in coordination with the Los Angeles Bureau of Engineering, installed sandbags along Revello Drive and Castellammare Drive in Pacific Palisades on Thursday to help prevent potential flooding as the area prepares for the rainy season.

The precautionary measures were put in place to mitigate flood risks for residents in this hillside neighborhood.

Deputies from Council District 11, including Michael, Sean, and Trey, assisted with filling and placing the sandbags, aiming to protect homes and infrastructure along the vulnerable streets.

“Teamwork is key in safeguarding our communities ahead of the storms,” Councilwoman Park said in a statement, expressing gratitude for the coordination efforts.