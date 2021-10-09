Palisades ​​American Legion Hall Post Renovations Underway

Six month renovation process begins September 27

By Dolores Quintana

The American Legion Hall Post 283, located at 15247 La Cruz Drive, will be undergoing renovation for the next six months. During the renovation process, which started on Sept. 27, anyone who needs to contact the Post’s officers, adjutant Kevin Niles or assistants Larry Kirven and Deloris Artis, will still be able to call (310) 454-0527 or you may visit them at the Chase Building, Suite 219 where they will have a temporary office as reported by Circling The News.

The renovation will take six months to complete and, unlike the minor work done in 2000, will include major upgrades to make the building ADA compliant. Corrective work will be done to remove and replace doors that contain asbestos and some walls that have lead paint. Wolcott Architecture will be responsible for the reconstruction of the building. The Palisades Design Review Board will need to approve the redesign of the exterior of the building.

The monthly meetings for the Legion, the Sons of the American Legion, and the Auxiliary will still be held, but in a location that is to be announced.

The post was granted its charter in July of 1928 through the efforts of Commanders C.D. Clearwater and F. J. Sauer. The Commanders also took part in the founding of the city of Pacific Palisades itself.