Palisades Actors’ Troupe To Present “Celebrating Motherhood” t Pierson Playhouse

The Palisades Actors’ Troupe is set to captivate audiences with their performance of “Celebrating Motherhood,” an engaging night of scenes, monologues, and one-act plays. The hour-long event will take place on Wednesday, May 17, at Theatre Palisades Pierson Playhouse.

The community theater troupe, known for their diverse talents, regularly gathers for rehearsals and performs various scenes in addition to their shows at the playhouse. Established a decade ago under the leadership of Martha Hunter, the troupe annually hosts a free December radio play as a gift to the community.

This event provides an excellent opportunity for residents to experience live theater and appreciate the abundance of talent within their community. The lobby will offer refreshments, including homemade cookies, wine, and soft drinks, starting at 7 p.m., while the show will commence at 7:30 p.m. Admission is free for members and $10 for non-members.

Interested individuals can join the troupe at an affordable cost, and now is an ideal time to do so. A season subscription for the remaining three shows, namely “Bell, Book and Candle” (a romantic comedy), “The Andrews Brothers” (a hilarious musical), and “Towards Zero” (an Agatha Christie play), is priced at $54 ($48 for seniors or students).

The Pierson Playhouse is conveniently located at 941 Temescal Canyon Road, at Haverford Avenue. To make reservations or acquire more information, please call (310) 454-1970 or visit theatrepalisades.org.