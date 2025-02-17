Palisades Athletic Community Seek to Rebuild Programs, Fundraise for New Equipment

Photo: GoFundMe: @David Bucchino

Local teams and organizations have launched fundraising efforts to help restore normalcy for affected players and ensure they can return to the field

Young athletes across the Palisades community are facing an uphill battle after recent wildfires forced evacuations, leaving many without their essential sports equipment. Local teams and organizations have launched fundraising efforts to help restore normalcy for affected players and ensure they can return to the field.

The Palisades Lacrosse community has turned to GoFundMe to replace gear and support youth sports activities. Palisades Lacrosse Youth and the Mad Dogs club lacrosse players have also received aid.

“Our hearts are heavy as we witness the devastation caused by these fires,” said Dayton Gilbreath, organizer of the Palisades Lacrosse fundraiser. “We are rallying to provide emergency assistance, help rebuild lives, and ensure kids can return to the sport they love.”

The fundraiser aims to provide shelter, food, and basic necessities for displaced families while replacing lost lacrosse equipment. The campaign has raised over $30,000 of its $55,000 goal.

Similarly, the Palisades Charter High School lacrosse teams have initiated their own fundraising effort, seeking to rebuild their program. “Many of our athletes, families, and staff lost their homes, belongings, and sense of security,” said David Bucchino, head coach of the boys’ lacrosse team. The funds will help cover uniforms, field space, and equipment. The campaign has raised over $11,000 toward a $45,000 goal.

The Palisades cheerleading community is also rallying support. Several cheerleaders lost their uniforms, shoes, and practice equipment in the fire. With competition season underway, they risk losing their ability to perform. A GoFundMe campaign, spearheaded by Joslyn Soleimany, has raised over $1,100 to replace uniforms and practice gear.

In addition, 365 and TPA Athletics are working to support affected families by replacing sports equipment and covering tournament fees. “Many kids lost everything, from gloves and bats to jerseys,” said David Waco, organizer of the fundraiser, which has reached $9,900 of its $11,000 goal.

The local cycling community is also stepping up. Aidan Knierim, a competitive cyclist who lost his training equipment, has received strong support from fellow riders. A GoFundMe campaign has raised over $4,200 of its $8,000 goal to help replace his track bike and other necessary gear.

A local soccer and basketball coach, Christian Irwin, has also been impacted, losing his family’s home and his children’s sports equipment. A fundraising effort has raised over $6,500 to help his family rebuild and replace essential gear.

Beyond individual athletes, the Palisades Recreation Center staff—key figures in maintaining the area’s thriving sports community—are also in need of support. Many lost their homes, and a fundraiser to assist them has raised $4,000 of a $7,000 goal.

