Palisades’ Bakery Having ‘Sex Dust’ Cake Giveaway

Sweet Laurel Bakery having “Sex Dust” birthday cake giveaway

By Dolores Quintana

A Pacific Palisades bakery is having a giveaway just in time for Valentine’s Day.

Sweet Laurel Bakery in the Pacific Palisades is giving away three Sex Dust birthday cakes and three $100 Moon Juice gift cards to lucky customers who follow Moon Juice and Sweet Laurel Bakery Instagram pages, like the giveaway announcement post on the Moon Juice Instagram page and tag a friend in the post’s comments.

This is a cake that Sweet Laurel Bakery created to celebrate Moon Juice’s tenth birthday but they are giving out presents. It’s a dark chocolate cake with @moonjuice Sex Dust ganache. The cake is grain-free, dairy-free, refined sugar-free and paleo. Moon Juce’s Sex Dust is an organic Maca powder that is intended to support mood, energy, and healthy sexual function.

Sweet Laurel Bakery is located at 15279 Sunset Blvd in the Pacific Palisades and you can find baked goods, cake slices, coffee and retail bakery items in their restaurant.